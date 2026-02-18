mobile app bar

Dwyane Wade Calls the 2025–26 Season Incomplete So Far, Believes Calling Thunder Favorites Is ‘Lazy’

Terrence Jordan
Published

follow google news
Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on Prime analyst Dwayne Wade during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

Through the first 25 games of the season, it looked like there was nothing that could stop the Oklahoma City Thunder from steamrolling their way to another title and establishing a new modern dynasty. OKC started the year 24-1 behind their stifling defense and the continued excellence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and even in their one loss at Portland, they led at one point by 22 before the Blazers came back and beat them by two.

The All-Star break is now behind us, and though the Thunder still have the best record in the league, their aura of invincibility has taken a hit. They’re only 18-13 since that hot start, and most of the credit for that relatively pedestrian performance goes to the Spurs, who beat OKC three times in less than two weeks, including knocking them out of the NBA Cup.

San Antonio is just three games behind the Spurs now for the top seed in the West, and the Pistons are only 1.5 back in the race for the league’s top record. Other teams have shown plenty of promise, too, including the Celtics, who have been thriving even without Jayson Tatum and should get their star forward back soon, and the Cavs, who were hot even before dealing for James Harden earlier this month.

Out West, there’s no shortage of contenders in the Thunder’s way, which is why Dwyane Wade believes we should all hold off before crowning Mark Daigneault’s team. “It’s an incomplete year so far,” he said“It feels like there’s so much season that needs to happen. I think the lazy thing is just, ‘Oh, OKC’s good enough, they’ll win it again.'”

Wade still acknowledged how good the Thunder obviously are, but he also said, “You can see that they can be beaten. So you’re like, ‘Alright, they’re not untouchable.'” 

He then rattled off the Nuggets, Lakers and Rockets as teams in the West that could stand in OKC’s way. Add the Spurs and Wolves to that and it’s clear that another title is far from a fait accompli. Wade knows how difficult it is to repeat. He willed the Miami Heat to a title in 2006, but then got ousted in the first round the following year.

When LeBron James and Chris Bosh arrived, many thought the Miami Heat would just destroy the rest of the league, but they lost to the Mavericks in the Finals the first year. And after beating the Thunder the following year, they needed Ray Allen’s miraculous Game 6 shot to stay alive and eventually repeat in 2013.

The Spurs got revenge a year later in emphatic fashion, effectively ending Miami’s Big 3 era. It’s a lesson that goes to show just how quickly greatness can come and go in the league. If that team wasn’t immune to it, then the Thunder aren’t either. Maybe they’ll win this year, maybe they won’t, but Wade is right that either way, it isn’t going to be easy.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Terrence Jordan

Terrence Jordan

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Terrence Jordan is a sportswriter based out of Raleigh, NC that graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2005 with a degree in English and Communications. Originally from New York, he has been a diehard sports fan his entire life. Terrence is the former editor of Golfing Magazine- New York edition, and he currently writes for both The SportsRush and FanSided. Terrence is also a former Sports Jeopardy champion whose favorite NBA team of all-time is the Jason Kidd-era New Jersey Nets. He believes sports are the one thing in the world that can truly bring people together, and he's so excited to be able to share his passion through his writing.

Share this article

Don’t miss these