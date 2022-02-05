“Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson couldn’t believe the Shaq phone was real!”: NBA YouTube shares a hilarious throwback to Shaquille O’Neal and his size 32 shoe with a phone at an All-Star weekend

Shaquille O’Neal once whipped out a phone tapped onto a size 32 shoe. Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson had some all-time reactions to it!

We’ve all known Shaq as a guy who goofs around whenever possible. This man never lets any opportunity either for self-promotion or for a jovial skit slide.

The Lakers legend has many such moments of pure hilarity sprinkled through his 19-year journey as a player. He’s continued in much the same vein following retirement. It seems the man’s hilarity quotient is directly proportional to his operating weight at the time.

As Shaquille O’Neal passed on from being the most dominant player in the history of basketball to more of a caricature, he accepted the change in air with great dignity.

His retirement speech, as well as his Hall of Fame induction speech, betray an extremely grounded, humble, yet humorous and all-out persona for the man who’s always been larger than life, both literally and figuratively.

Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson couldn’t believe the Shaq phone was real!

One such incident came about during the 2005 All-Star Weekend. If you thought his dance-off on the floor with LeBron was hilarious, wait till you check out the largest mobile phone within that particular area code that day.

Shaq apparently got someone to call the number on his size 32 shoe phone as players got ready to take the floor for All-Star Game festivities. Dwyane Wade took one look and couldn’t quite fathom that Shaq wasn’t joking about the shoe phone.

Allen Iverson had – if that was possible – an even more hilariously genuinely astonished reaction to how the Nokia phone embedded on Shaq’s shoes had an antenna of its own and worked.