“Did the Brooklyn Nets just give up on James Harden?”: NBA Insider reveals that the Nets are open to discussing a deal, possibly trading the Beard for Ben Simmons

NBA Insider claims the Nets are open to offers for James Harden, would possibly discuss acquiring Ben Simmons from Philly

James Harden might be on the move yet again. It has been a little over a year since Harden forced his way out of Houston. When he joined the Nets, they were supposed to have gained invincibility. However, last season had the Nets run into an array of injuries, and we only got to see the Big 3 of James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant for a handful of games. The Bucks ended the Nets’ season in a 7-game Eastern Semis series.

This season Kevin Durant was spectacular to start the season, but since his injury, the Nets have been 2-7, and on a 7-game losing streak. Kyrie Irving has not taken the vaccine, and can only play games outside of New York. Once again, it seems like it’s James Harden vs the world. To quote Alex Schiffer of The Athletic,

“He(James Harden) came to Brooklyn expecting to be part of a three-headed monster, yet has played a similar role to what was required of him in Houston; having to be the guy.”

While the trade was being considered as an off-season move, it seems like it might take place sooner than expected.

Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue Brooklyn’s James Harden ahead of NBA trade deadline Thursday – and the Nets are now open to discussing a deal. Details on @TheAthletic: https://t.co/asdsGS0Sht — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2022

Also Read: “Ben Simmons is mad at me because I’m his LSU brother”: Shaquille O’Neal reveals the Sixers’ guard slid into his DMs for calling him out last week on Inside the NBA

Would a James Harden-Ben Simmons trade be fruitful?

One of the biggest questions, that rise, when one thinks of this trade, is how fruitful would it be for both sides.

Well, for the Sixers:

Joel Embiid is in the prime of his career. The big man is the front-runner for the MVP award this year, after finishing #2 in the race last year. The Sixers, if they want to win, need to capitalize on Embiid’s best years. James Harden, who turned 32 this August, wants to win. With things not working so well with the Nets, Harden would take the Sixers from a playoff team, to possibly a title contender. A playmaker and scorer like Harden can take the load off Joel’s shoulders in the clutch, and help them close out the genes that they aren’t able to right now.

Also Read: “Larry Bird and James Harden up next for Luka Doncic!”: Mavericks superstar is 10th on NBA triple-doubles list for the regular season, only 15 behind the Celtics legend

For the Nets:

Ben Simmons hasn’t played a single game all year. The 25-year-old Aussie point guard would be very much interested in clearing his name and proving to the world, he’s worth all the trouble he caused. Since the Sixers would have to include another player in the trade and some picks. The additional player might be Danny Green. With Green, the Nets gain another battle-proven distance shooter, who can compliment Simmons’ playmaking. Harden is on the last few months of his contract, whereas Ben Simmons is signed till 2025. The Nets would have a PG signed till 2025, if they do decide to trade for Simmons.

What would the salary cap look like after the trade?

The salary cap for the 2021 season is set at $112.414 million. The luxury tax cap was set at $136.606 million.

James Harden is making $44 million with the Nets currently. Ben Simmons is making $33 million for the season. If the Sixers want to trade for Harden, they’d have to give up another player, to avoid the luxury tax threshold. The player that comes to my mind is Danny Green. Green has a $10 million contract for the year, which the Nets can choose to renew, or to let go, in the offseason.

This puts the Sixers at $144 million for the year, a $1.3 million higher than what they were initially. They would have to pay around $13 million as luxury tax, instead of their current $9.8 million.

As for the Nets, they’d get to $171 million for the year, $4 million lower than what they set out with. They would end up paying $106 million as a luxury tax.

Also Read: “One lay-up and they treat me like Luka Doncic”: J Cole shows love to the Mavericks All-Star on his newest feature ‘Scared Money’ with YG and Moneybagg Yo

In short, the Nets would acquire Ben Simmons, a second player, a possible 2023 second-round pick, a $4-5 million saving on their luxury tax, all in exchange for giving up James Harden.