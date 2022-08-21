Dwyane Wade and Gilbert Arenas discuss LeBron James entering his 20th season in the NBA

NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Gilbert Arenas talk about if LeBron James is at his best, entering his 20th season in the NBA

In 2003, every team in the NBA wanted to have the first pick in the Draft. The reason behind the same? An 18-year-old high school kid from Akron, Ohio. LeBron James had the media’s attention ever since he was in high school. Many assumed him to be the next big thing after Michael Jordan.

Having played 19 years in the NBA now, it is safe to say, James has lived up to all expectations or even exceeded them! The King has won 4x NBA Championships, 4x NBA MVPs, 4x NBA Finals MVP, 18x All-Star selections, 18x All-NBA selections, and so much more.

With LeBron about to enter his 20th season in the NBA, there were doubts about how long would he stay with the Lakers. However, he shut those down when he signed a 2-year, $97.1 million extension, making him the first NBA player to earn over $500 million in career earnings. in 2021, Dwyane Wade and Gilbert Arenas discussed LBJ.

Dwyane Wade claims LeBron James is playing the best basketball of his career currently

When one thinks of the GOATs of basketball, LeBron James always finds himself in the conversation. Having played brilliant basketball for 19 seasons, it doesn’t look like the King is slowing down anytime soon. Back in March 2021, Gilbert Arenas and Dwyane Wade were asked a simple question.

“Is LeBron the best he’s ever been right now?”

To answer, both of them agreed with the question. Arenas answered and said, “I think because he’s getting slower and the athleticism is going down just a little, he has to play the game the smarter. This is like his best basketball.”

D.Wade, who won 2 rings alongside Bron, also agreed. He said,

“I watch his game and say does he have a weakness in his game? I start from the rim all the way back to half court, he can do everything. He’s good at everything. As a fan, this is the best LeBron I’ve ever seen.”

“Is LeBron the best he’s ever been right now?” – D.Wade & Gilbert Arenas pic.twitter.com/yXR62YVQSI — 🤴🏿⁶ (@JP3Visualz) August 20, 2022

LBJ only has gotten better since this interview and he’s been absolutely unstoppable. If he keeps going this way, LeBron might still be among the best players in the league when Bronny gets drafted.