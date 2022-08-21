Billionaire LeBron James’ much-hyped CrawsOver Pro-Am appearance turns into short-lived affair

NBA superstar LeBron James received an unreal welcome as he arrived in Seattle for the CrawsOver Pro-Am league game.

With the lineup announced for the CrawsOver Pro-Am game at the Royal Brougham Pavilion at Seattle Pacific University, thousands of hoop fans began lining up 48 hours before the tip-off. Headlining the event was Lakers superstar LeBron James amongst other NBA stars.

For those who don’t know, The CrawsOver Pro-Am is a league of pro and amateur basketball players created by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford.

Today’s @thecrawsover lineup is loaded with NBA talent 🔥 -LeBron James

-Jayson Tatum

-Dejounte Murray

-Paolo Banchero

-Chet Holmgren

-Isaiah Thomas

-MarJon Beauchamp

-Tari Eason pic.twitter.com/fDipL8YbGa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2022

Fans began camping outside the arena days before to be the first entrant, given there wasn’t any admission fee. Thus one would expect the place to be packed within minutes of them opening gates.

The crowd trying to watch @KingJames today in Seattle !!! pic.twitter.com/GFv1axBTcK — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) August 20, 2022

King James being the biggest draw of the event was no surprise. However, the crowd gathered to see him surpassed all kinds of expectations.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James’ thunderous welcome at the CrawsOver Pro-Am game.

James looks to be on a Pro-Am tour post the Lakers being unable to qualify for the playoffs this season. Nevertheless, the billionaire athlete knows how to keep his fans entertained, appearing for the CrawsOver game in Seattle post his stunner performance at the Drew League.

The four-time champion was as excited as it gets, returning to Seattle for the first time in 15 years. The Emerald City, which has been longing for a basketball team since the Supersonics exit, had hundreds of fans gathered outside the Seattle Pacific University.

LEBRON JAMES IS IN THE BUILDING 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/V3q7SMsHee — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) August 21, 2022

Fans are already camping out at Seattle Pacific University ahead of LeBron James coming to town tomorrow as part of @JCrossover‘s Pro-Am that’s been going on all summer. See you tomorrow @KingJames, #Seattle is ready!@komonews @SeattleSonics pic.twitter.com/5tXDFy7Ps2 — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) August 20, 2022

Nonetheless, James would have everyone’s wait worth it, throwing down some highlight reel dunks.

Unfortunately, the game had to be called off midway due to condensation on the court, with reports of too many players slipping. This was heartbreaking for the fans who waited for days just to catch a glimpse of their favorite NBA superstar.

The Crawsover game was called off in the 2nd quarter due to condensation on the court. pic.twitter.com/Zgab8occbK — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 21, 2022

