“Dwyane Wade and LeBron James tried to kill each other!”: Former Coach describes The Heatles’ first Training Camp

Former Heat coach David Fizdale describes the first Heatles’ training camp with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

In the summer of 2010, the entire NBA tried their best to secure the hottest free agent of the 21st century. In 2010, LeBron James was done with his Cavaliers deal, and he wanted out. After not having attained any success in his first eight seasons, LeBron wanted to move somewhere he could have a legitimate shot at securing the NBA Championship.

LeBron had the entire league laser-focused on every movement of his throughout the summer. He announced he’d announce his future signing via an ESPN special named ‘The Decision.’ The King announced he’d sign a 6-year, $110 Million deal with the Miami Heat.

The Heat now had their big 3 of LBJ, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The Heat were assumed to be unbeatable and claimed to have lopsided the balance in the league. Even though they couldn’t go 4/4 in the Finals, they did win 2 championships together.

Former Heat coach David Fizdale talked about the Heatles, and described their first training camp together.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were out for blood!

After a summer of uncertainty, the Heat and their fans were very excited for training camp, and expectedly so. They had the best player in the league, one of the best point guards in the league. The Heat were the favorites to win it all. However, that doesn’t mean there was any space for complacency.

According to former coach David Fizdale, their first training camp was at an Air Force Base in Florida. Talking about the same, he said,

“Dwyane and LeBron tried to kill each other. Every day was a war, and all we worked on was our defense… Our offense was so far behind the rest of the game.”

Even though they didn’t win in 2011, Fizdale said, “that training camp was a big part of us winning titles later. It was the best training camp I’ve ever been a part of.”

LBJ and Wade going full steam at each other? That must have been a sight to behold.