“LeBron James and AD didn’t make the playoffs, I did”: Pat Bev asserts Lakers superstar duo is playing with him, not the opposite

Beverley is in a team filled with superstars once again, but he thinks he is going to be the X-factor for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Whatever your team achieved last season, however good they are on both ends of the floor, no team in the NBA as presently constructed is too good for not wanting a Pat Bev in their squad.

That said, he also is a troublemaker who can be tricky to handle at times. Coaches might want all their players, not just the primary defenders, to be more like Beverley, the ‘dog’ he brings each day to the court, but would surely want them to be without his antics. A PJ Tucker maybe.

Although he is still one of the most desirable defenders in the league, the former Clippers guard is in his 4th team within a calendar year, without even playing a single game for the Utah Jazz.

However, the man has found himself in a team that is trying to contend for a Championship team once again playing with the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook in the squad. But as hilarious as he is, Pat Bev believes they will be playing with him, not the other way around.

Patrick Beverley asserts LeBron James and Anthony Davis are going to play with him

After a practice session on Tuesday, both Westbrook and Beverley looked to have a good time in their first workout together. After having another great exchange with Brodie in the presser, Pat Bev found himself interrupting a question that started with, “You’d be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis..” and ended with a typical Beverley response. Have a go at it yourself.

Now, that’s some confidence saying two of the NBA’s Top-75 players of all time will be playing with him and not the other way around. And if he is not joking with that poker face of his, that is the kind of energy the Purple and Gold need on the court and in the dressing room.

They will need multiple players to carry them to wins. If they want to be a winning team, all of it cannot be rested on the shoulders of their soon-to-be 38-year-old King or AD who is never too fit to play 82 games these days.

And with the team not sure about where Brodie should be in the upcoming season, Pat Bev has to be one of the leaders on the team both on and off the court. His tenacious intensity is always helpful for a team but his veteran presence must also count.

