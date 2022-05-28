“Dwyane Wade called me and told me nobody cares about my banged up knee”: Jimmy Butler reveals his motivating factor following 47-point explosion in Game 6 Heat win

Jimmy Butler says that Dwyane Wade hit him up before Game 6 against the Celtics and told him to go carve out his legacy.

Jimmy Butler has had quite the rollercoaster of a series this Eastern Conference Finals. Game 1 saw him drop 41 points on the Boston Celtics and lead them to victory on their home floor. However, after a knee injury in Game 3, Butler shelled out merely 8 points that game but the Miami Heat still managed to pull through.

Butler claimed during a post-game interview that his poor performances had nothing to do with his knee injury. Knowing him, this was all a façade as it was obvious for the past 3 games that he was feeling hampered and uncomfortable.

Also read: “Joel Embiid, are you offering to be Miami’s 2nd superstar?”: NBA Twitter goes ballistic as Sixers MVP says Heat need another star alongside Jimmy Butler

However, fast-forward to tonight’s Game 6 and Jimmy Butler went into ‘2020 NBA Finals’ mode yet again. He had himself a career night, going off for 47 points on an incredibly efficient shooting clip of 16-29 from the field.

This doesn’t even include the rest of the work he did on the floor which included 9 boards, 8 dishes, and 4 steals.

Jimmy Butler on who called him the night before to help motivate him.

Being a part of the Miami Heat has its benefits. One of them is a close relationship with the greatest Heat player of all time, Dwyane Wade. Having won three titles for Miami, it’s safe to say that ‘The Flash’ is the go-to guy for an extra ‘umph’ going into an important game.

Also read: “Jimmy Butler shows off his rare $100,000 Mark Wahlberg Air Jordan 4s!”: When the Miami Heat superstar showed off his sneaker collection and fashion sense

According to Jimmy Butler, Wade called him prior to Game 6. “I got a phone call and text message from D-Wade earlier today and he was telling me that I could do this. Knee’s a little banged up but nobody cares. So, go out there, continue to build your legacy and that meant the world to me. So I appreciate you D-Wade.”

Butler would also go on to admit that he hadn’t heard any outside noise about his knee situation, claiming the only voices he listens to come from within the Miami Heat organization.

With Game 7 on the way in less than 48 hours, the Golden State Warriors, are blessed with several extra rest days as they await their 2022 NBA Finals opponent.