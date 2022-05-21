“Jimmy Butler shows off his rare $100,000 Mark Wahlberg Air Jordan 4s!”: When the Miami Heat superstar showed off his sneaker collection and fashion sense 

Jimmy Butler is good friends with Neymar jr and Mark Wahlberg. The latter gifted him the green Air Jordan 4s, which go for $100K!

Jimmy Butler is a man of great tastes. He is often among the most fashionable men in the NBA, he has a coffee brand that emerged during the pandemic, and he is a wine connoisseur.

What’s more, he also has an insanely cool sneaker collection. While many may not know about his sneaker collection, it is worth noting that almost all NBA players have an insane roster of shoes. Butler is no different.

In a segment with Hypebeast that aired a few years ago, Butler talked about his foray into the world of fashion and how he has now acquired a taste for upscale clothing.

He also showcases a stunning shoe room, which housed some insane pairs, including a rare limited edition Air Jordan 4s!

Also read: “Jimmy Butler lost a $30,000 bet to Antonio Brown”: How the Heat star foolishly lost thousands to Russell Wilson and former Buccaneers WR

Jimmy Butler shows off a sneaker that is only limited to 30 pairs and costs over $100,000!

Talk about flexing your friendship. Jimmy Butler casually pulls out limited-edition sneakers gifted to him by his close friend and actor Mark Wahlberg.

The Air Jordan 4s, which are aptly called the “Wahlburgers” Player Edition after his chain of fast-food restaurants. The actor got the PE limited to only 30 pairs!

Jimmy Butler has one of them! The pair is so rare that it often fetches upwards of $100,000 in auctions. Jimmy also has a conversation with his stylist and they talk about how they can combine outfits.

While he has become a style icon off-court, Jimmy has also been incredible on the court. He will hope to lead the Miami Heat to a 2-1 lead against the Boston Celtics tonight.

Also read: “Jimmy Butler bet $10,000 he would beat Kevin Hart with his left hand!”: When the Miami Heat superstar put a friendly wager with the rockstar comedian