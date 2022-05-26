Basketball

“Joel Embiid, are you offering to be Miami’s 2nd superstar?”: NBA Twitter goes ballistic as Sixers MVP says Heat need another star alongside Jimmy Butler

“Joel Embiid, are you offering to be Miami’s 2nd superstar?”: NBA Twitter goes ballistic as Sixers MVP says Heat need another star alongside Jimmy Butler
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"When he turned 18 the first thing he did was buy a handgun and an assault rifle": Jayson Tatum shares appalling details about Uvalde massacre
Next Article
"I'm the lone person that voted Kyrie Irving third-team All-NBA": Jalen Rose confesses making a grave error that could've cost Trae Young
NBA Latest Post
"I'm the lone person that voted Kyrie Irving third-team All-NBA": Jalen Rose confesses making a grave error that could've cost Trae Young
“I’m the lone person that voted Kyrie Irving third-team All-NBA”: Jalen Rose confesses making a grave error that could’ve cost Trae Young

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Jalen Green confesses to his mistake of voting for…