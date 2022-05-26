“Joel Embiid, are you offering to be Miami’s 2nd superstar?”: NBA Twitter goes ballistic as Sixers MVP says Heat need another star alongside Jimmy Butler

Joel Embiid took to Twitter to say that the Miami Heat need another star on their roster and NBA Twitter has their own take on this.

The Philadelphia 76ers were indirectly tasked with choosing between Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris in the summer of 2019. After Joel Embiid and company lost at the buzzer in Game 7 of the ECSF to the Raptors, it was clear that the Sixers had enough pieces to make it past the Semis and lost due to a 4-bounce shot from Kawhi Leonard.

However, with their tax bill being extremely high, the Sixers allowed Butler to walk in a massive 4-team trade that landed Philly Josh Richardson. Fast-forward to day and the 76ers have yet to make an Eastern Conference Finals while the Miami Heat are playing in their 2nd ECF since acquiring Jimmy.

While the 2020 Bubble run was quite the success for Pat Riley and company as they were only two wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, this 2022 ECF is looking a bit dicey for them. Joel Embiid believes he has a solution.

Joel Embiid on what the Miami Heat need.

Joel Embiid has never been shy to take to social media to offer up his opinion on anything he chooses to. After making some jarring comments about how he didn’t understand how the 76ers let Jimmy Butler walk in 2019 after losing to the Heat in this postseason’s ECSF, he took to Twitter to say this:

NBA Twitter seems to always been on the edge when it comes to player movement and it was no different here. Combining Embiid’s comments from his Game 6 presser with him saying the Miami Heat need another superstar, fans online believe the Cameroonian superstar is offering to join the Heat.

This of course, is pure speculation as there have been 0 reports of Joel Embiid wanting to be a member of Heat nation, let alone wanting out.

Of course, in pure Embiid fashion, he took to Twitter mere minutes, later to debunk any such rumors but it certainly did not stop fans from speculating even more. Well, he certainly doesn’t call himself ‘troel’ for no reason, that’s for sure.