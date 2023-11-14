Ferrari F1 Star Charles Leclerc Caught In An Awkward Moment With LeBron James: "Didn't Know I Would Meet You..."

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc decided to pay a visit to the Crypto.com arena to watch an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. This visit came ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas GP weekend, which is one of the most anticipated races in recent F1 history. The Lakers ended up winning the game 116-110, despite their star player LeBron James being absent. Center Anthony Davis stepped up, scoring 30 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and led the Lakers to victory against the visitors.

Advertisement

Joining Leclerc was Alpine driver Esteban Ocon. Both drivers were star attractions courtside, but it seemed as though only Ocon was prepared to continue a very normal tradition.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercsletters/status/1724147858528514113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Ocon carried a helmet with him which he wanted to present as a gift to James. Leclerc on the other hand, did not think that he would come across James. As a result, he did not carry anything for the 38-year-old, which created a very awkward moment.

After Ocon presented his helmet to the Lakers forward, Leclerc was forced to say, “I didn’t know I would meet you, otherwise I would have brought mine.” It was a hilarious moment, and the video went viral on social media, with fans like Clara sharing it on X.

Leclerc is a fan of the NBA, and was a star presence in several matches in the past, including the NBA Paris game held last season.

When Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon took over NBA Paris

NBA is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. To increase their global reach, they decided to host a game in Paris, France last year. There, Leclerc, Ocon, and Pierre Gasly were courtside and witnessed the Chicago Bulls defeat the Detroit Pistons.

The trio of Grand Prix winners didn’t just watch the match. Instead, they also took part in a pick-up game ahead of the scheduled match. These events also involved basketball legends Tony Parker and Joakim Noah. Even though the basketball legends are now retired, they easily dominated the F1 stars.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FloBnf/status/1616083486141546496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Their courtside presence, however, brought in a lot of eyeballs since they are some of the most popular F1 stars on the grid today.