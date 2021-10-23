“How you let a 40 year old Michael Jordan hit a game winner on you?!”: Paul Pierce went at Shawn Marion for giving up the game winning shot to the aging Wizards superstar

Paul Pierce hilariously questioned Shawn Marion on the time Michael Jordan, at 40 years of age, hit a game winner in his face.

A common misconception about the time Michael Jordan spent on the Washington Wizards is that he was ‘washed’. Sure, his field goal percentage and overall efficiency took a dip but make no mistake, the 6x champ was just as smart in his 2 years with the Wizards, as he was when with the Chicago Bulls. Not to mention the fact that his fadeaway was as pure as ever.

But of course, with an aging Michael Jordan came a significant decline in athleticism and defense. The ‘GOAT’ wasn’t the All-Defensive talent he was with the Chicago Bulls by a long shot and so many of the younger, more athletic wings would try to get a switch onto MJ when need be.

Unfortunately for them, Jordan could dish it out on the offensive end of the floor as well. ‘His Airness’ at 40 years of age was hitting falling away shots from the elbows like it was 1998. Unfortunately for ‘The Matrix’, Shawn Marion, he got to see it first hand.

Paul Pierce gets at Shawn Marion for giving up a game winner to Michael Jordan on the Wizards.

When still with ESPN, Paul Pierce had a short segment where he talked to Shawn Marion about a variety of things concerning his time in the league. Michael Jordan is an easy topic to bring up as everybody loves a good MJ story. Before Marion could even bring it up however, Pierce hilariously roasted him for losing to Jordan in 2002.

Pierce would go on to say that Marion was ‘shaking in his boots’ while being matched up against him and calls him out for losing to a 40 year old Michael Jordan. As expected, the former Suns star denied this but gave props to the Bulls legend as Marion admits he did the best he could.

Safe to say that Jordan still had his offensive repertoire on lock even after coming back from retirement a second time and logging in as many minutes as he did, both regular season and postseason combined.