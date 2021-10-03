“I’m going to do it all with LeBron James, for Kobe Bryant!”: Russell Westbrook makes a heartfelt vow dedicated to the Black Mamba ahead of his Lakers debut

Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook delivers a heartwarming tribute to the late, great Kobe Bryant ahead of his Lakers debut

Russell Westbrook grew up in LA. He went to school there and even played his college basketball in the city. So, you’d understand why this trade feels more like a homecoming, rather than a completely brand-new chapter of his life.

Growing up in Los Angeles also usually comes with an often die-hard support for the Lakers. And with that, an undying love for Kobe Bryant.

It’d make sense for the star to love and respect the legend if it were just that. But their relationship doesn’t stop there.

During his early days in the league, the Black Mamba was a mentor for the former OKC man. And when you combine that with his boyhood fandom of him, you probably get the man’s biggest fan… who also happens to be an all-time great NBA player himself.

So, suffice to say, Mr. Kobe Bean Bryant means a lot to him. And, this is exactly what he expanded further on, during a recent interview.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: James Harden points out Russell Westbrook and the King’s biggest weakness along with some words of advice in recent interview

“I’m gonna make sure I just do my part in going out playing for him”: Russell Westbrook makes a vow dedicated to Kobe Bryant ahead of his Lakers debut

No matter how you may feel about the team’s age or fit, you have to admit, the franchise has some serious star power. And Russell Westbrook is a massive part of it.

The Brodie has said for some time now that he can’t wait for his Lakers debut. And then, just about a day away from it, he revealed why he had been so restless about it.

“You come in here and you look up at the practice facility,” the Lakers point guard said. “You see 8 and 24 and I know he’s looking down and making sure that I do what I need to do. That’s the only thing I think about is understanding the impact I can have on being home and being a Laker and creating a legacy, not just for myself but for my kids, the community of Los Angeles, and for the people here. I’m gonna make sure I just do my part in going out playing for him and through him as I compete in this uniform.”

“You see 8 and 24 and I know he is looking down…I’m going out and playing for him and through him as I compete in this uniform” – Russell Westbrook on Kobe and wearing the Lakers uniform pic.twitter.com/F8b0F1iiYK — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) October 1, 2021

With this level of motivation, we can’t wait to see Russ out there in Purple and Gold.

Also Read: When Michael Jordan discussed the time his former Bulls teammate left him in complete shock after a wild Vegas vacation