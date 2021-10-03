Basketball

“I’m going to do it all with LeBron James, for Kobe Bryant!”: Russell Westbrook makes a heartfelt vow dedicated to the Black Mamba ahead of his Lakers debut

"I'm going to do it all with LeBron James, for Kobe Bryant!": Russell Westbrook makes a heartfelt vow dedicated to the Black Mamba ahead of his Lakers debut
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
'I don't know what LeBron James couldn't do': Pete Carrol confirms rumors that Seattle Seahawks offered Lakers star an NFL contract
Next Article
'Allow me to reintroduce myself': Tom Brady calls on Jay-Z's 'Public Service Announcement' in homecoming video ahead of electric NFL week 4 matchup vs. Patriots
Latest Posts