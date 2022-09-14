Basketball

Dwyane Wade candidly talks about being snubbed for two-guard GOAT using Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as examples

Dwyane Wade candidly talks about being snubbed for two-guard GOAT using Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as examples
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar compared the decision of Magic Johnson returning at 36 y/o to biblical figure ‘Methuselah’
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Dwyane Wade candidly talks about being snubbed for two-guard GOAT using Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as examples
Dwyane Wade candidly talks about being snubbed for two-guard GOAT using Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as examples

When talking about the GOAT for the two-guard position, Dwyane Wade isn’t one of the…