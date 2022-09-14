Dwyane Wade candidly talks about being snubbed for two-guard GOAT using Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as examples

When talking about the GOAT for the two-guard position, Dwyane Wade isn’t one of the first names that come to one’s mind.

The GOAT conversation for the shooting guard position is mostly dominated by the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Allen Iverson, among a few others. Despite being one of the most accomplished two-guards in the history of the game, Dwyane Wade doesn’t quite get the flowers he deserves.

D-Wade is one of the most skillful superstars the NBA has witnessed. Nicknamed “The Flash”, Wade used his fast-paced style of play, along with a deep offensive arsenal, to dominate defenders on a nightly basis.

There is no denying that the 6-foot-4 guard is among the greatest players in Miami Heat history. In the 15 years he spent with the Florida-based organization, the former #5 pick of the 2003 draft got selected 13 All-Star Games, 8 All-NBA Teams, won a scoring title, 3 championships, and the Finals MVP in 2006.

“I let my resume speak for itself”: Dwyane Wade

Time and again, Wade’s legacy has been questioned. However, the NBA legend isn’t going to keep shut and hear all the noise. In an interview with Complex, the 16-year vet fired at all the haters who snubbed him from the GOAT of the two-guards title.

“I like to look at it like this: when it comes to the greats or the GOAT conversation, our minds are triggered to see just ‘one’ at these positions. We see one Michael Jordan, and that’s our GOAT because that’s the era we grew up in – but then you have Kobe Bryant at the same position that could very well be a GOAT in his own right, but he’s behind Michael Jordan in a lot of eyes – then you have the next guy, and the next guy, etc. It’s a long list of guys to talk about,” Wade said.

“If I ever really cared about the praise of man, to get me through or make me feel good about my career, it never would’ve been what it was. History speaks for itself. I’m in history. You can’t mention basketball without mentioning me, you can’t talk about being a champion without mentioning me. I did my part and I let my resume speak for itself.”

Even though Wade might not be the undisputed two-guard GOAT over the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, completely ignoring him from that conversation is extremely disrespectful.

Giving credits where due, D-Wade is one of the best players to set foot on the NBA hardwood, whose legacy will be cemented forever.

