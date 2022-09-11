Gilbert Arenas had to ‘shut the f**k up’ after trash talking $170 million Dwyane Wade

Trash talking Dwyane Wade usually wasn’t a great idea, and Gilbert Arenas had to find that out the hard way one time when he tried.

Wade, who has a net worth of $170 million, goes down as perhaps the third greatest shooting guard to ever play in the NBA. He’s a Miami Heat legend and his three rings are a testament to his greatness.

His performance in the 2006 Finals is still one of the most impressive runs in NBA history. Aside from that, he was the perfect costar for LeBron James during the Heat’s big three era, winning another two impressive rings.

Wade was one of the most athletic stars the NBA had seen. His dunks would shatter opposing defenses, and there was simply nothing they could do about it either. Wade was the perfect star for the Miami Heat, and even though LeBron James played for Miami, it’s still known as Wade county down there.

Happy Birthday Dwyane Wade. Never forget his DOMINANT 2005-2006 Season; NBA Champion

Finals MVP

NBA All-Star Only 24 years old. 😳 pic.twitter.com/eKX4i95qIl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 17, 2021

Gilbert Arenas had to quiet down his trash talk towards Dwyane Wade

Gilbert Arenas was a bona-fide superstar for the Washington Wizards, especially from 2004 to 2007. He was a bucket getter in every sense of the phrase.

In those years, Arenas made the NBA All Star game every year, averaging 25.5, 29.3 and 28.4 points per game. He quickly became one of the best scorers in the league earning the nicknames ‘No-Chill Gil’, ‘Agent Zero’, or ‘Sub Zero.’

He thought that he had earned enough of a reputation to go after the Heat legend, and he started trash talking him during a game once. Arenas recalled the story.

“I remember I had to guard him,” Arenas explained about Wade. “Larry [Hughes] got fouled. Larry got two fouls quick, and I had just finished talking s— too. … This is the first time Larry Hughes told me, ‘Yo bro, man, shut the f— up. If you ain’t guarding the people you talking trash about, do not say nothing.’”

