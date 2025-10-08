Dwyane Wade Employs His Father’s Help To Dish Out Marriage Advice

Dwyane Wade has found success both on and off the basketball court. His Hall of Fame career ended nearly a decade ago, but he’s thriving in the world of business and has a beautiful family to show for it. Still, just as he did during his playing days, Wade continues to learn and grow, and when it comes to matters of love, he has turned to none other than his namesake, his father.

Dwyane Wade Sr. played a huge role in shaping the man his son became. Growing up in Chicago, he kept Dwyane focused through tough love and discipline, using basketball as their bond.

Even today, Wade Sr. remains by his son’s side, offering advice whenever needed. So it only makes sense that the two teamed up for a podcast, where they spoke about life beyond basketball, and for one brief moment, about marriage.

“I have a lot of experience being married. Three times, matter of fact. Fortunately,” stated Wade Sr. during his chat with the b-ball legend on Wine Down. The show’s moderator then asked Papa Wade if he had any marriage wisdom.

“Wisdom? Yeah. Let her be her. Let her do her. You continue to do you. Everything works out fine.”

Wade then jumped in, wanting to know more. “What if she wants you to do her and you wanna do you? Give us that wisdom,” asked the Miami Heat icon.

“Ain’t no wisdom in that,” Wade Sr. fired back, which made everyone laugh.

All kidding aside, the duo spoke about the subject of love, especially since both have plenty of experience. D-Wade is currently married to Gabrielle Union, but was previously married to Siohvaughn Funches. As Wade Sr. revealed, he has had three wives.

“It’s nothing you can do with a woman because the woman rules the world. You just got to let her be her,” added Papa Wade. “Half of my life, I was a dad. I been a dad since I was 15 years old.”

That moment really highlighted the heart of their bond. It’s honest, funny, and built on years of learning from each other. Wade clearly gets much of his humor and wisdom from his dad, and it’s easy to see the mutual respect between them.

What Dwayne Wade’s wife thinks about relationships

In March, Union appeared on The Shade Room to discuss maintaining a 50/50 partnership and how her approach changed once she decided to fully trust her husband.

“I famously said 50-50 or bust, right? And I meant that financially, spiritually, emotionally, and there’s just a lot of days that I have 10% and I need him to be 90%. There’s days that I don’t have sh** and I need him to be 100%,” stated Union.

It highlights the growth of Union and Wade’s relationship. The acclaimed actress explained that it was difficult for her to place that much trust in the NBA star because of her own past traumas, but in doing so, they have only grown closer.

Ultimately, it comes back to growth, both personal and shared. Whether it is Wade learning from his father or building a strong partnership with his wife, he is showing that love and trust evolve.

The same young man who once looked up to his father for guidance is now passing those lessons on in his own marriage. It is a full-circle moment that demonstrates how family, laughter, and a little humility can go a long way.