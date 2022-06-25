“Marcus Rashford shows support to $70 million man Giannis Antetokounmpo, ahead of his movie Rise!”: The Manchester United star teamed up with Milwaukee Bucks superstar in LA

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s biopic “Rise” is out now Marcus Rashford turned up from Manchester to show his support.

The incredible story of Giannis Antetokounmpo is now coming to the big screen. The Greek Freak’s life is being adapted into a movie.

Taken from the book “Giannis: The improbable rise of an MVP” by Mirin Fader, Rise is a biopic that covers the freak’s story.

From the streets of Athens to become an NBA champion, Giannis’ life is nothing short of an actual fairytale.

There aren’t many athletes who have such a rags-to-riches story. Naturally, the world is in awe and is out in support of the movie in full force.

Joining him and showing his support is Marcus Rashford. The English soccer player was in Los Angeles and decided to show up on the red carpet.

Giannis posted a picture with Marcus. The two posed with jerseys. Marcus even signed his England shirt before handing it over to Antetokounmpo.

My guy @MarcusRashford 🔥💪🏾 Thank you so much for coming out and supporting the fam! pic.twitter.com/8Hmkpw8BwY — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) June 25, 2022

Twitter reacts to the two stars posing together side by side as Giannis and Marcus both look chuffed!

The shirt exchange caught some eyeballs. NBA and football/soccer Twitter were both on cue to share their opinions.

Rashford and Giannis swapping jerseys at the premiere of Disney+ film ‘Rise’ ⚽️🤝🏀 pic.twitter.com/cx5uufgisf — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 24, 2022

Some even questioned why Rashford did not present Giannis with a Manchester United shirt. One user argues that United’s abysmal form might be the reason.

Rashford is so embarrassed of Man Utd he gave Giannis an England shirt 😄 https://t.co/YUqYip5ZEi — Kyri Demetriou (@Kyri_D) June 25, 2022



It is important to remember that the season got over and Manchester United still haven’t unveiled their new shirts.

Another user talks about how small Marcus looked in comparison to the Greek freak.

Giannis made Rashford look tiny😂 — Miss BREEZY. (@Cha1zee) June 25, 2022

Everything else aside, it is good to see two rising stars showing support for each other. Both of them have been supporting their local communities.

Marcus has also been extensively working to bring attention to the impoverished in his hometown of Manchester. And Giannis has been constantly working to bring up the people in Greece.

