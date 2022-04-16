“James Harden, you said don’t feel no pressure? Man, you better think again!”: Charles Barkley warns The Beard about how it works with fans in Philadelphia

Charles Barkley calls James Harden out on his “I don’t have anything to prove” comment, one cannot be more direct to the Philly guard.

Playoffs cannot be more fun than it will be this year, hopefully, it will live up to it’s potential. The final Playoff spots filled up with performances full of grind and grit by the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. And so, it asked for a high-energy night on the sets of TNT as well.

Although Inside the NBA crew is never low on that factor, Playoffs demand at least a little more from everyone involved with the game. And who would understand it better than the multiple award-winning sports show of Turner Sports?

Either Shaquille O’Neal or Charles Barkley never bothers about saying things that may cause trouble with anybody in the business. They were never scared and nor will be whoever might be at the end of their slander.

This time James Harden is caught in one of Chuck’s critical and at the same time hilariously delivered criticism in response to the Beard’s recent comment on Playoffs.

Charles Barkley destroys James Harden in hilarious fashion

Harden in his recent interview with Complex Sports that he has nothing to prove entering this postseason with Philly. Which is a bold statement keeping in mind his Playoffs performances with the Rockets in multiple seasons.

“I don’t (have anything to prove)… I don’t feel any pressure, I don’t feel any of that,” Harden says. “For me, it’s going out there and playing my game, trying to help my team win.”

The 2018 MVP with the Houston Rockets has come to Philly, his 3rd team in 3 years, for obvious reasons. The man is searching for his first title. If he prefers not to accept it, it’s fine, but he doesn’t need to lie about it publicly. The Sixers legend took it on himself to call out the Philly guard.

Charles Barkley: “James Harden, you said don’t feel no pressure? Man, you better think again. Them people in Philadelphia ain’t gonna be having you going out there and playing bad.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/mfOSERK4nd — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 16, 2022

Harden might really believe he has done enough to justify his talents by being one of the elite scorers of all time and getting selected in the top-75 players of the all-time list.

But the 3x scoring champion must know that when it’s all said and done, and he has no championship to show for it, he’ll be wishing that he did have something to prove while playing alongside the greatest big men of all time.