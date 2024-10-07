Dwyane Wade Explains the Unique Quality of a Good Leader Using His Marriage to Gabrielle Union as an Example

Dwyane Wade has played a lot of roles throughout his career. He’s been a rookie, a franchise player, an injured superstar, and a wily veteran. However, one role that’s remained permanent throughout his life has been that of a leader.

On his visit to Angel Reese’s podcast, he briefly touched upon the many relationships in his life and used them to explain how he viewed a leadership role. He said,

“You see my personality. I’m able to play with Shaq. I’m able to play with LeBron. Me and [Gabrielle Union] play together. We’re partners, we’re teammates and so this is just another version of that for me.”

He then further expanded on what he meant, providing more insight into the leadership qualities he developed during his time with his wife. Wade said,

“Good leaders don’t always need to be the one that’s talking. Don’t always need to be the ones in the front. It doesn’t need to be about them. Actual good leaders, it won’t be about them it’ll be about everyone else.”

Wade explained to the Sky rookie that through his marriage, he discovered the qualities of a good leader. This sometimes resulted in him putting Union’s needs above his own, and learning to see things her way to understand her.

However, Wade addressed the potential criticism he may receive from haters by stating, “How me and my household run, that’s how we run.”

Wade’s approach to leadership through his experiences in running a household and a family with Union, seems justified. The 3x champion has a healthy relationship with his wife and children, and the Wades are one of the most loved families in the NBA fraternity.

Timeline of Union and Wade’s relationship

The power couple has been making their presence felt in Holywood for many years. However, it all started in 2007, when Wade was still married to his first wife, Siohvaughn Funches. He met Union at a SuperBowl party that the two were set to host together.

Though the party didn’t lead to anything between them immediately, reports from the time suggested Wade made quite a lasting impression on the Bad Boys II actress.

Several public appearances and one red carpet later, Wade and Union went public with their relationship in 2010, but would not move forward with their marriage till 2014. The reason for that was Wade’s contentious divorce with Funches, which was only finalized in 2013.

Since marriage, the two have been very tight-knit. They welcomed their first child as a couple (and Wade’s 4th) in 2018, a daughter named Kaavia James Wade.

Today, Wade and Union are one of the most influential couples in the world and have started various charities and organizations to help improve people’s lives.