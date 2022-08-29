Dwyane Wade explains why $1.7 billion worth Michael Jordan will be forgotten, despite 6 titles

Michael Jordan seems like a hard name to wipe out of your memory as an NBA fan, but Dwyane Wade believes the day isn’t too far when people will forget him too.

The Bulls legend has accomplished what NBA players dream of doing in his career. Six championships, six Finals MVP’s, five NBA MVP’s, an obvious Hall of Fame induction, and much more has cemented Jordan’s legacy as the greatest NBA player of all time.

So, why was his career so confusing? Well, he retired thrice in his career, to give you some context. If that sounds weird to you, that’s because it is. His first retirement was by far the most surprising as it came only nine years into his career, and he had just started to win at the highest level, coming off of his first three-peat.

Jordan’s done well after his career, turning investments into a $1.7 billion net worth.

Michael Jordan’s playoff run in 1993 • 1st round: 34.3p, 6.7r, 4.3a, 1.7s • 2nd round: 31.0p, 5.0r, 5.3a, 2.3s • 3rd round: 32.2p, 6.2r, 7.0a, 2.5s • NBA Finals: 41.0p, 8.5r, 6.3a, 1.7s pic.twitter.com/kd0QWH4tEE — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 2, 2019

Dwyane Wade believes Michael Jordan will be forgotten

When we think of the greats of the game, our mind jumps to Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, now even Stephen Curry.

However, we tend to gloss over some players who played far before like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and even Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

That isn’t to say their names aren’t mentioned in discussions of the greatest players ever, but the hype and amazement around what they accomplished pales in comparison to more recent athletes.

Wade made this point clear once, speaking on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “These GOATs, these names that we throw out, it’s not gonna just be a lot of those players,” he said. “But the game continues to keep moving forward. And so we are gonna continue to see things that we have never seen before. And the eyes are gonna get younger and younger.”

“We are not going to have a conversation about the GOATs. Now it’s going to be the younger, younger, younger generation. And they’re gonna forget about Jordan like we forget about Kareem.”