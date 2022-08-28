$400 million Shaquille O’Neal turned up to Jimmy Fallon’s show with a real fish’s head on a locket

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest names in the NBA galaxy.

“Superman” as he is dubbed was the biggest star in the league during his time. Big Shaq won multiple championships and was league MVP at the peak of his powers.

Shaq was an Allen Iverson vote away from being the first unanimous MVP in league history. A true titan of the league, Big Diesel was a dominant force who could only be hacked to some degree of success.

Shaq earned big bucks and was one of the highest-paid athletes of his time. However, through investments and his post-retirement career, O’Neal has amassed quite the fortune.

As rich as Shaq is, his generosity also knows no bounds. O’Neal has had a fair share of stories of his generousness do the rounds on popular media.

One ironically generous tale involves TV show host Jimmy Fallon. Shaq is a regular feature on late-night talk shows and is a popular guest. Shaq showed Fallon love with quite the peculiar gift in one instance.

What gift did Shaquille O’Neal have for Jimmy Fallon?

Shaq presented Jimmy Fallon with a locket. Not just some commonplace locket, Shaq’s gift had the head of a fish attached to it as a pendant.

The $400 million man claimed that he got it while he went for a walk near the Hudson river. Apparently, the fish was caught straight out of the river and converted into a pendant.

The pendant is purportedly a harbinger of good luck. Fallon appreciated Shaq’s generosity on air. Good PR for Shaq and good luck for Fallon, a win-win for both parties?

Who would have thought the most creative thing to do with a fish’s head was to convert it into a gift?

