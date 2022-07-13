Dwyane Wade fears he will lose his “$170 milllion” fortune after retiring from the NBA

Dwyane Wade, the legendary Miami Heat shooting guard, has revealed his fear of losing money in his post-playing career.

The idea that you should close your eyes, imagine money flowing into your life, and then poof it appears is nonsense. So is the belief that once you have more than enough money, the good times will continue indefinitely.

It takes incredible personal discipline and focuses to attract money, especially if you don’t come from money, and it takes a healthy (constant, of course) fear of being broke to keep money in the bank account.

Professional athletes typically have a finite amount of time to earn a living before their bodies can no longer compete as well as they did in their youth. Many people from various walks of life and sports have been affected by this, with former NBA players going from the top of the world to financially destitute.

Dwyane Wade played over 1,000 games in his NBA career. Last night, he attended his first as a part owner. His IG caption was everything: “If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can’t hear them anymore! Second act activated.” pic.twitter.com/mHdlyz9yMX — Boardroom (@boardroom) April 18, 2021

Wade was not born into wealth, having grown up on Chicago’s rough and tumble streets. His parents divorced when he was young, and Wade’s documentary sheds light on his mother’s drug addiction and his father’s alcoholism.

The Flash should never have to be concerned about his financial situation. Despite earning millions and being poised to earn millions more, the former Miami Heat star is terrified of running out of money.

Dwyane Wade admits he was afraid of going bankrupt despite earning millions during his NBA career

Dwyane Wade announced his retirement from the NBA at the end of the 2018-19 season and is now pursuing a post-playing professional career, which includes working as an analyst on TNT’s NBA pre-show.

Wade told Yahoo Finance that he has to be careful with his spending these days. The former NBA champion doesn’t have a steady paycheck from the Heat or another team anymore. D-Wade earned more than $120 million in his 16-year NBA career with the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers, not including endorsements.

“I’m always about I don’t want to be uncomfortable in terms of what’s in my bank account. So please don’t buy this,” Wade says. “There are times when I’m like, huh, that’s what I’ve got in the bank, OK.” But I still have that mentality [of not having enough money], even though I only have one car. “I also have an Audi Q8,” Wade added.

He also signed a multi-year deal with WarnerMedia and released a new sneaker with Rick Ross. PKWY, his trendy sock line founded in 2013, is available nationwide at Target stores. Wade was recently appointed as Hisense’s first brand ambassador and has a long-term contract with the Chinese sneaker company Li-Ning.

Dwyane Wade, a 13-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, was a pivotal figure for the Miami Heat. He was named Finals MVP in 2006 and appearing on all three championship teams in club history.

The former Heat legend must enter the brave new world of retirement, which brings with it new challenges.

