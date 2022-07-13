Basketball

“Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do?”: Kevin Durant engages in a hilarious Q&A session with fans on Twitter

"Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do?": Kevin Durant engages in a hilarious Q&A session with fans on Twitter
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Dwyane Wade wants Donovan Mitchell in Miami”: A fan interaction clip of the Jazz minority owner caught his wish to see the $135 million star in his former club
Next Article
Kawhi Leonard's two major injuries that ended 2x Finals MVP’s 2017 and 2021 postseason campaigns are now the basis of closeout foul rules
NBA Latest Post
Kawhi Leonard's two major injuries that ended 2x Finals MVP’s 2017 and 2021 postseason are now the basis of closeout foul rules
Kawhi Leonard’s two major injuries that ended 2x Finals MVP’s 2017 and 2021 postseason campaigns are now the basis of closeout foul rules

Kawhi Leonard suffered two major injuries in two separate postseasons that arguably were intentional fouls,…