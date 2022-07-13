“Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do?”: Kevin Durant engages in a hilarious Q&A session with fans on Twitter

NBA superstar Kevin Durant engages in a hilarious Q&A session with fans on Twitter, taking a dig at those questioning his legacy.

One of the top superstars in the league, Kevin Durant, may not fulfill the ideal expectations of being a role model for society. Over the years, some of the two-time champion’s decisions have made him a villain, painting a stain on his legacy despite being one of the greatest players.

It all began with KD deciding to join forces with the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green in the Bay Area. Many categorized the four-time scoring champion’s decision to join the Warriors as weak. At the time, the former OKC superstar was coming off a 3-1 lead blown to Steph Curry and co in the 2016 WCF.

In his 3-years with Golden State, Durant went to the Finals each time, winning two titles, and was the Finals MVP each time. Nonetheless, the twelve-time All-Star never got the due he expected, with the Bay Area continuing to dot over Curry, leading to KD signing with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned in Brooklyn, with several controversies hounding the team, resulting in the roster falling apart. The Slim Reaper’s latest request to be traded has caused an outrage amongst the NBA circles, with many terming it as an irreparable move.

“Did u add to your legacy today?”: Kevin Durant engages in fun banter on Twitter.

The 2021-22 season has cast a lot of question marks at KD, considering the Nets were swept 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs. And the Warriors winning the championship the same year has only added salt to his wounds, with social media and critics trolling him mercilessly.

Despite being a top talent, many believe the two-time Finals MVP will be devoid of a legacy, with the likes of veterans such as Charles Barkley terming him as a bus rider. Nevertheless, Durant has never shied away from clapping back at anyone and everyone who took a shot at him.

The 33-year-old recently took to Twitter, asking fans if they added to their legacies.

Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 12, 2022

Great leadership Maggie. U made everybody in the house better today which adds to your legacy. https://t.co/KiSFCGi92c — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 12, 2022

That’s not enough. Legacy points deducted https://t.co/G9TwPuyDIb — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 12, 2022

Yes Kevin I played some ball, and defended u on twitter — DurantMuse (@durantmuse) July 12, 2022

I didn’t join a 73-9 team today 🙏 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 12, 2022

There is no doubt that Durant would have expected some hate coming his way with the above tweet. Post KD’s request, there have been numerous teams lining up to trade for the former MVP, with Nets GM Sean Marks and co contemplating their best options.

