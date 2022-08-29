Dwyane Wade finessed $500 from Allen Iverson while gambling in Puerto Rico

Eddie Jones took rookie Dwyane Wade to meet his ‘idol’ Allen Iverson while they were gambling in Puerto Rico

The NBA is no less than Hollywood. You have big paydays, drama, a lot of acting nowadays, and dreams coming true. The NBA gives a chance to a lot of players to make their dreams come true, and provide for their families. The case was no different for a 6’3 guard coming out of Chicago.

Dwyane Wade grew up in the Windy City, having witnessed Michael Jordan in all of his glory. However, while deciding a player to take on as his idol, it wasn’t MJ that came to his mind, but a 6’ft guard, Allen Iverson. AI revolutionized the league with his flashy moves and his ability to score at will.

Growing up, Wade wanted to be just like Iverson, and getting drafted into the NBA meant a chance to finally meet his idol. He was introduced to his idol by his veteran Eddie Jones.

Dwyane Wade recalls the first time he met Allen Iverson

Meeting your idols can be an experience that may not go well always. However, in Dwyane Wade’s case, it was a unique experience altogether. It was 2003, and the rookie DWade and the Heat were in Puerto Rico, when his veteran Eddie Jones asked him to meet in the hotel lobby.

Describing the experience on the Lefkoe show, the Flash said,

“So I go with Eddie Jones, and he knew Allen Iverson was one of my favorite players, so he wanted to introduce me. And he introduced me to Iverson right there when they were gambling, so Iverson’s gambling and I’m standing there the whole time. And he threw me a $1,000 chip and was like, ‘Yo, go play this, young fella.’ So I played $500, and I put the other $500 in my pocket, because I didn’t have money like that at the time.”

.@DwyaneWade on the time he met Allen Iverson at a casino as a rookie: “He threw me a $1,000 chip and was like, ‘Yo, go play this, young fella.’ So I played $500, and I put the other $500 in my pocket.” True OG 🤣 (via @LefkoeShow) pic.twitter.com/Q3wrubw93u — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2020

Meeting your idol and earning $500 at the same time? I guess it was a great day for the rookie.