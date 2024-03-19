Dwyane Wade Flexes Wife Gabrielle Union and His Combined $9.5 Million Value Added During Award Season

March 10, 2024, Beverly Hills, Ca, USA: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Beverly Hills USA – ZUMAs181 20240310_zea_s181_688 Copyright: xCraSHx

Dwyane Wade recently bridged the gap between the NBA world and Hollywood, through his appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards. The Hall of Famer and his wife Gabrielle Union caught the eyes on the red carpet during the award season. Later, D-Wade further flexed his value addition by shedding light on their $9.5 million combined worth.

This happened due to the recent collaborative initiative between ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘ and Launchmetrics. They aimed to conduct red carpet power rankings to highlight the impact of luxury brands at the ceremony. The analysis relied on the Media Impact Value (MIV) algorithm to judge five categories: accessories, jewelry, women’s wear, menswear, and watches.

The results came in favor of Wade and his partner as the NBA icon shared them publicly from his Instagram stories. The first one contained the ten best watch and jewelry brands while putting Union-worn Tiffany & Co. at the top with $6.5 in MIV. Wade’s Cartier collection ranked second on the list with an MIV of $3 million.

Apart from this combined $9.5 million value addition, another table added further weight to their public appearance. With the title ‘Top 5 Men on the Red Carpet’, the list shed light on the five of the biggest celebrity and brand collaborations. Wade ranked third on the chart as his partnership with Versace yielded $1.2 million in MIV.

This served as an extension of his admiration for fashion as he recently even put into focus his mindset behind the approach. During an interview with ‘Highsnobiety’, he declared,

“My father has always been a man who would take care of himself. My uncles took care of themselves. I always knew that’s what I wanted to do: I wanted to be one of them sharp-dressed men who smelled good, who stayed clean-shaved, and all that.”

Hence, Wade merely viewed the occasion as an opportunity to showcase himself as a fashion enthusiast. Interestingly, in the process, it fulfilled the promotional purposes of his collaborated brands. No doubt D-Wade is one of the flashiest athletes and never hesitates to show off some of his worth. Certainly, an applaudable marketing ploy displaying the genius of D-Wade.