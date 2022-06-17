Who are the highest paid players in the NBA today?: Top 10 largest contracts in the 2021-22 NBA season

A lot of NBA players have shown why they deserve to be paid after this season. However, there are those who are already making the big bucks!

Sports has become one of the highest-paying businesses in the world today. Athletes make millions of dollars each year based on how they perform on the field.

Perhaps two of the highest paying sports are basketball and football. These two sports have a number of superstars who have huge contracts on the table.

The two biggest stars in their respective games, LeBron James and Tom Brady have become billionaires off their contracts. With both men making around $41 million this season!

LeBron James’ new two-year contract with the LA Lakers will see him earn $117,397 a day 🤑 pic.twitter.com/iOk3ZpwYV6 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 2, 2020

Tom Brady and King James certainly make a heck of a lot of money. However, there are certainly a number of other athletes who have big money contracts, especially in basketball.

Top 10 largest contracts in the 2021-22 season, including Finals MVP Steph Curry

Since the days of Michael Jordan, the sport of basketball has been commercialized to a great extent. Players are aware of their own worth and as such charge a sizeable fee for their services.

While it certainly is lucrative to be a professional baller, there are a select few who stand out amongst the rest!

These players had the 10 largest contracts for the 2021-2022 season, including the likes of LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant. With many of them potentially in line to earn even more next season!

Stephen Curry: $45,780,966 James Harden: $44,310,840 John Wall: $44,310,840 Russell Westbrook: $44,211,146 Kevin Durant: $42,018,900 LeBron James: $41,180,544 Giannis Antetokounmpo: $39,344,900 Damian Lillard: $39,344,900 Kawhi Leonard: $39,344,900 Paul George: $39,344,900

These could be the highest paid NBA players for the 2022-23 season 👀 pic.twitter.com/A7EnFnTgxK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 17, 2022

Just goes to show that if you put in enough hard work, as well as possess the skill and talent to succeed, you too could earn the kind of money these players.

