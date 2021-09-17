“LeBron James got his feelings hurt and took the high road”: When Ayesha Curry addressed the Cavaliers superstar’s postgame comments during the 2016 NBA Finals.

Ayesha Curry took to Twitter to mock LeBron James’s ‘high road’ comments after a grueling Game 4 between the Cavaliers and the Warriors.

The 2016 NBA Finals has gone down as one of the greatest the league has ever seen in the 74 years of its existence. The drama that filled the air in Quicken Loans and Oracle Arena was so high that players’ wives were getting involved, with Ayesha Curry taking to Twitter on several occasions to address what was happening during the Finals.

Her most famous tweet regarding the 2016 Finals would be where she called out the officiating in Game 6, saying the NBA is rigged. She soon deleted the tweet but the damage had been done, leading to major media networks dissecting what she wrote. Stephen A Smith even went as far as to compare Ayesha Curry to Savannah James.

A tweet that gets swept underneath the rug due to the magnitude of the ‘NBA is rigged’ tweet, is one she had after Game 4 on LeBron James.

Ayesha Curry calls out LeBron James on his ‘high road’ comment.

Game 4 saw the Golden State Warriors take a decisive 3-1 lead over LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Following the game, Klay Thompson, during his postgame interview, claimed that James might’ve gotten his feeling hurt, to which the former no.1 overall pick replied, it’s so hard taking the high road,” while laughing.

High Road. invisible bridge used to step over said person when open floor is available left to right. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 12, 2016

Ayesha Curry took notice of this and took to Twitter to seemingly mock LeBron on his comments. This didn’t work out all too well for Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as everybody knows, they would go on to lose 3 straight games in a row, becoming the first team in NBA history to lose after having a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.