With His Return Imminent, Joel Embiid’s Status For 76ers-Thunder Still Paints A Somber Picture For Philly Fans

The Philadelphia 76ers have been in terrible form of late and have lost 10 of their last 15 games. They’ve slipped to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings but could climb as high as sixth in the table if results go their way. However, for the 76ers to put pressure on sixth-placed Indiana Pacers and seventh-placed Miami Heat, they’ll have to win most, if not all of their remaining seven games.

Their recent form suggests it would be a tall order, but they received a timely boost that they’ve been waiting for over two months. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid has reportedly recovered from his left meniscus injury and is scheduled to return to the court this week. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski claimed the reigning scoring champion could mark his return in the 76ers’ home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, the rumors of Embiid’s return to action against OKC didn’t last long. In the NBA’s latest injury report, the reigning MVP was ruled ‘Out’ for the game against the Thunder. While he’s nearing a return, desperate 76ers fans will have to wait a little longer to see their superstar center back in action.

76ers’ record without Joel Embiid

The 76ers started the year in blistering form, with Joel Embiid carrying over his MVP form from the previous season into the new campaign. Philadelphia was flying high and boasted a 29-13 record through 42 games.

Things went south when Embiid pushed himself to return from a two-game absence against the Golden State Warriors and injured himself late in the fourth quarter with the result already sealed.

Head coach Nick Nurse’s decision to leave Embiid in the game with the Warriors leading by 14 cost Philadelphia dearly. He has missed the subsequent 31 games, and his absence will extend to 32 when the 76ers suit up against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 76ers faithful were hoping that their messiah would return and turn the tide of the flailing season. Philadelphia is 26-8 with Embiid playing and is 14-27 without the reigning MVP.

The 76ers are destined to battle the Miami Heat in the first round of the play-in tournament. Embiid’s timely return could propel Philadelphia into championship contenders.