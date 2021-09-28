“Dwyane Wade gets Miami Heat tattoo”: Former LeBron James teammate gets incredible artwork imprinted on his body describing his basketball journey

NBA veteran Dwyane Wade gives us a sneak peek into his latest tattoo. The body art includes a special tribute to the Miami Heat.

D-Wade is arguably one of the most stylish players there’s been in the NBA. The 39-year old usually seen in semi-casuals is one of the most uber-cool sports personalities in America. Thus one cannot find it hard to believe that Wade has game when it comes to tattoos.

The former Heat guard recently got inked on his chest that signifies his basketball journey from high school to the NBA. The design includes the jerseys Wade’s worn. The body art, in all likelihood, is going to make members of Wade County emotional.

Wade played 15 seasons with the Miami Heat, averaging 22.7 PPG, 5.6 APG, and 1.6 SPG on a 48.3% shooting from the field. Flash won 3 championships for the city of Miami and was the Finals MVP in their first championship.

D-Wade got himself inked with a stunner paying tribute to the city of Miami. The tattoo includes Wade’s high school and college jerseys as well.

Dwyane Wade gets himself inked with some incredible artwork

Flash went to Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn, where he wore jersey no 25. Wade was recruited to play basketball only by Marquette, Illinois State, and DePaul, due to academic issues. Wade was then drafted by the Miami Heat in the iconic class of 2003.

The tattoo also pays an ode to the gold medal Wade won in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Flash was the leading scorer on Team USA, averaging 16 PPG.

