‘Dwyane Wade’s $4 million sneaker is the most NBA expensive sneaker ever’: Heat legend’s Li Ning sneaker is almost double the price of Nick Canon’s Tom Fords

Dwyane Wade and Li Ning decided to throw caution to the wind and make 4 million dollar shoes like it was nothing.

The Utah Jazz Part owner has many things that make the regular public like they’ve wasted their lives – but none more ostentatious. and over the top like his custom Li Ning sneakers. Named “The Fire Monkey” to commemorate the Chinese New year of 2016, Li Ning went all out.

The Li-Ning Dwyane Wade sneakers feature diamonds, sapphires, and 18k gold. BICION., a high-end lifestyle brand out of NYC, worked with designer Dan Gamache to make this pair.

The Way of Wade 4 shoes were the latest iteration at that time, and they chose to go with those. The shoe is adorned with hundreds of carats of white diamond pieces and blue sapphires set into gold.

These were auctioned off, with the proceeds going to the organization “Soles for souls”, an NGO that has donated more than 26 million pairs of shoes across the globe.

He may not own the pair anymore, but the value and the name remain. 4 million dollars for a pair of sneakers? This is probably one shoe that P.J. Tucker will never have in his collection.

Dwyane Wade is a multi-millionaire from Miami – there is bound to be bling, flash, and pizzazz

To consider a Chi-Town native settled in Miami a simple man is foolhardy. Any gas pump at any given time would have a Lamborghini or a Ferrari. To expect a Kawhi Leonard’esque figure driving a Chevy Tahoe is funny. Dwyane Wade will be flashy, but classy.

This was the guy who once put spinners on his car because he liked a song – 4 million dollar sneakers are nothing but a “flash” in the pan (get it?). He played with Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James while idolizing Michael Jordan – there will be spending – big spending.

The man has a multitude of cars – ranging from Rolls Royces to super rare SLR-McLarens. He is enjoying life after his retirement – if only Utah could make it past the first round. Then he would be truly happy.

