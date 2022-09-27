Dwyane Wade hilariously controls himself from choking a ref during Zaire’s games while LeBron James ‘exerts energy’ when Bronny plays

Apart from being two of the game’s greatest, Dwayne Wade and LeBron James are also heavily interested in their children’s basketball life.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have solidified themselves as two of the greatest athletes. The two legends have managed to have a positive influence on the game, and have completely transformed how the modern NBA is perceived on a global scale.

Being some of the most accomplished superstars the league has ever seen, both these future Hall-Of-Famers have managed to achieve each and every hardware possible.

In his nearly two-decade-long career, LBJ has been to 18 All-Star Games, 18 All-NBA Teams, won 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among many other incredible feats. Whereas, “The Flash” has been a 13-time All-Star, 8-time All-NBA member, won a scoring title, 3 championships, and 1 Finals MVP.

Also Read: LeBron James, Who is 1325 Points Shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record, Describes His Psyche While Scoring His First Points

Being sensational basketball talents or intelligent businessmen aren’t the only virtues D-Wade and Bron have in common. Both these icons are even loving family members, who are extremely invested in their children’s lives, especially on the court.

“I self-talk, LeBron James exerts energy into the arena”: Dwyane Wade

Both Wade and James have been seen attending their children’s games on numerous occasions. A few years ago, while their children – Zaire Wade and Bronny James – shared the same Locke room during their Sierra Canyon days, the Miami Heat legend spoke about the difference in his and LeBron’s behavior while their sons played on the court.

Wade honestly revealed that he was more of a self-talker, on the other hand, LBJ managed to exert more energy into the crowd. The 6-foot-4 guard further said:

“I’m sitting over there and I’m like [to myself], ‘Don’t go crazy. Don’t go over there and choke the coach. Don’t go whup him up, don’t go kick him, don’t be this rough ass right now,’ ” Wade recalled.

“So I think I probably have more self-talk than LeBron, but he probably exerts more into the energy of the arena,” he continued. “But I talk to myself over there [saying], ‘Go sit down. Don’t get up, don’t get up. Okay, all right, cool, your son didn’t get in, don’t go put him in.’ Stuff like that. I just talk like that. Self-talk.”

While we definitely miss seeing Dwyane and LeBron in action at the same time on the court, we hope we get to see this duo attend each other’s sons’ games from the stands.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union revealed the valuable takeaways taken by her from her divorce