Dwyane Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union revealed the valuable takeaways taken by her from her divorce

Before tying the knot with Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union was married to former NFL star Chris Howard for nearly 5 years.

Since linking up in the late 2000s, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union quickly became one of the power couples in the NBA fraternity. Both these talented individuals have witnessed immense success and are extremely respected way beyond their respective fields.

D-Wade is among the greatest shooting guards the league has witnessed. The Miami Heat legend is considered one of the most skillful, fast-paced superstars in league history, who has one of the best resumes in the modern NBA. An overly-stacked trophy cabinet includes 13 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 1 scoring title, 3 NBA championships, and a Finals MVP, among several other accolades.

On the other hand, Gabrielle is regarded as one of the more graceful actresses in Hollywood. With several awards in her cabinet and a staggering net worth of $40 million, Gabby is definitely one of the more successful personalities in the industry.

“What you learn from divorce is you have to be incredibly honest”: Gabrielle Union

Way before the Bad Boys II star had tied the knot with the NBA icon tied the knot, the former was married to an NFL running back – Chris Howard.

Gabrielle was married to Howard for approximately 5 years, before getting divorced in 2006.

Years later, Union spoke about the learnings she took away from her divorce. Highlighting “honesty” as of the utmost importance, Gabrielle said:

“What you learn from divorce is you have to be incredibly honest, about what you want, what you need, and what your expectations are. As women, we’re sort of taught to go along, to get along, not cause any ruffles… but yeah, that got me divorced.”

Wade and Union have been happily married for over 8 years. Clearly, both parties have learned from the mistakes of their previous marriage.

