LeBron James, Who is 1325 Points Shy of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record, Describes His Psyche While Scoring His First Points

LeBron James, who had an incredible 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals performance in his NBA debut, was “nervous as hell”.

LeBron James has been terrorizing the NBA for nearly two decades now. Considered to be one of the best sporting icons, LBJ has managed to get himself into GOAT conversations. Being one of the most durable and versatile superstars the game has ever seen, King James has managed to win each and every hardware possible.

As a 37-year-old, Bron has become one of the most accomplished players ever. An overly-stacked trophy cabinet includes 18 All-Star appearances, 18 All-NBA selections, 1 scoring title, 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among many other accolades.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward has scored a total of 37,062 points throughout his distinguished career.

Recently, the future Hall-Of-Famer spoke about the moment he scored his first points as a pro in the association.

“It all started with that shot”: LeBron James on his first NBA points

James was one of the most hyped players entering the league. Back in 2003, a young 19-year-old didn’t disappoint in his first-ever game.

Playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, LBJ managed to record 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Talking about his psyche while hitting the first points he ever scored in the league, James revealed:

“I was able to come off of a pin down from our big, so I faded to the corner, took one bounce and was able to shoot over the top. I was nervous as hell, I’m not even gonna hold y’all.”

“It was my first game in the NBA, something I always dreamed about, and for me to have my first shot go in for it to be a jump shot… Was pretty cool, and it settled me for the rest of the game… It all started with that shot.”



Before there was Season 20, there was Season 1. @KingJames reflects on his first points in the league 📼 pic.twitter.com/o01cxuBCMF — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 26, 2022

Entering his 20th season, Bron is merely 1,325 points away from surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s leading scorer. The 2022-2023 season, will definitely be a crucial one for LeBron James and his LAL.

