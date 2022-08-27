Basketball

Dwyane Wade humiliated Gilbert Arenas so bad, he quit trash-talking for good

Dwyane Wade humiliated Gilbert Arenas so bad, he quit trash-talking for good
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw to himself": $8 million worth Bears legend destroys Packers for losing Davante Adams, making their games look 'like playing fetch' with his dog
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Dwyane Wade humiliated Gilbert Arenas so bad, he quit trash-talking for good
Dwyane Wade humiliated Gilbert Arenas so bad, he quit trash-talking for good

Dwyane Wade was just a kid in 2004 – Gilbert Arenas decided to pick on…