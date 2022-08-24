Magic Johnson’s ‘family first’ advice led to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade understanding their daughter, Zaya’s, journey

In 2020, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter came out as transgender. A huge moment for the Wade family made easier by Magic Johnson!

The life of an NBA superstar and celebrities, in general, is never easy. Being in the spotlight can lead to a lot of personal and sensitive information making headlines.

One superstar who has been subject to this on more than one occasion is Laker legend, Magic Johnson. The Hall of Famer has had his personal life showcased to the public for years now.

He caused a stir when it was revealed he had been diagnosed with HIV, and years later, he would address another intimate issue surrounding his family. In 2013, his son EJ publicly came out as gay.

Magic Johnson says son EJ coming out as gay ‘changed’ him: ‘He was just so proud’ https://t.co/7en23grvQi pic.twitter.com/efrMDmGAdL — Yahoo Life (@yahoolife) April 6, 2022

It took some time for Johnson to accept his son’s sexuality, and he now talks about how proud he is of him. In fact, many have looked up to Magic as a shining example, including Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union looked to Magic Johnson as an example when their daughter came out in 2020

Raising a family is no easy task. Every member is different and has different aspirations, different desires, and different beliefs. It becomes increasingly difficult when they are in the spotlight.

This was the case for Dwayne Wade and his family when his daughter Zaya came out as transgender in 2020. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union wanted to support their child in the best way possible, and it was Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie that helped them the most.

Magic was very supportive and helpful to the Wade family throughout. In fact, Union credited Johnson and his wife for showing them how to love “equally and out loud”.

It is always good to hear and see human beings help each other out. The Laker legend and his family truly are amazing and supportive individuals.

