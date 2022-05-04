“Dwyane Wade is one of the greatest shooting guards alongside Michael Jordan, if nothing he’s underrated!”: NBA Twitter blasts a user for calling the Heat legend “overrated”

Dwyane Wade claps back at a Twitter user who called the Heat legend “one of the most overrated NBA players ever”.

Dwyane Wade is one of the most skillful guards to set foot on the NBA hardwood. Being the fastest player on the floor at any time, “The Flash” was able to get buckets at will, and at the same time would shut down the best player on the defensive end.

Unquestionably, Wade is among the greatest players in the Miami Heat franchise. After having spent 16 long seasons in the league, D-Wade ended his career with a pretty decorated resume – 13 All-Stars selections, 8 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 1 scoring title, 3 championships, and a Finals MVP.

However, despite having an illustrious career like his, Wade has quite a few haters attacking him for being overrated. Recently, the future Hall-Of-Famer decided to clap back at one Twitter user, who called him “one of the most overrated NBA players ever”.

You can’t say that and not follow that up with some actual sense 💭 https://t.co/u6xlDhlM1g — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 3, 2022

D-Wade isn’t wrong at all in his reply to the hater. A sensible justification is required for such a blasphemous take.

NBA Twitter slams a user who calls Dwyane Wade “overrated”

As soon as the Twitter user sent out his tweet, he got blasted for his horrendous take.

Paul Pierce playing with burner accounts again. — Danny Abreu (@dabreu78) May 3, 2022

What are you the captain of lol. You obviously don’t know greatness! Lebron wouldn’t have won a title without D Wade. He showed Lebron how to win and sacrificed everything for HIS team! — MARK GRIFFIN (@MARKGRI32307317) May 3, 2022

You mean underrated, right. Finals MVP and three titles. Impact player on offense and defense. — chris walters (@krazyclw) May 3, 2022

Dwayne wade is top 3 shooting guard of all time behind Jordan, Kobe and then Wade I don’t know 🤷🏻‍♂️ what you are talking about if it was for his injuries he would have eclipsed 25k points or even 30k points with not even being a real 3 point shooter and top blocking guard as well — Ulises Vasquez (@Uly3585) May 3, 2022

