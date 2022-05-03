“Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union offer brilliant advice to parents with trans children”: Twitter Reacts to The Miami Heat Legend and His Wife’s outpour of support for The Trans Community 

Zaya Wade’s change of gender came with a lot of support internally, most notably from parents Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

The world is getting more progressive by the minute. We live in a time where people from all backgrounds are accepted wholeheartedly.

The LGBTQ community is spreading its wings and we are at the cusp of widespread acceptance. The trans community has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years. The support is overwhelming and there are examples from the NBA fraternity itself.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are parents to a transgender child, Zaya Wade. They have been vocal about their support from day one and they continue to hammer the point home.

Today’s Met Gala was all about the glam but some people were busy spreading an important message around. The Wades were among the latter.

Gabrielle Union looked STUNNING alongside Dwayne Wade in their matching white and silver looks at the #MetGala (via @TooFab)https://t.co/UNmQbStfRi — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2022

Dwyane Wade offers advice to dads who have trans children pic.twitter.com/sGvAj2xffw — Variety (@Variety) May 3, 2022

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union offer important advice for parents of trans children

The Wades were interviewed before the gala and were asked what keeps them going.

Wade shows love to their daughter by saying that as parents they have to sit back and let them do what they want to do. The Wades say that ultimately it boils down to the fact that their kids are theirs and that nobody else will know them better.

When asked, “What do you say to the dads out there, whose kid has just come out as trans?”. Wade responded by saying every dad should reminisce the day when they held their kids for the first time.

This is so awesome 💙💚😎🌊🏄‍♀️👇 https://t.co/etGGCsK9Rx — THEE Gavin is gonna abort 6 of the Supreme Court! (@Irishboi777) May 3, 2022



He adds that it is their job to help them and mold them. Twitter gushed with praise and fans around the world were incredibly supportive of the Wades.

