“Numerous people told me Dwyane Wade had a poster of me on his wall”: Gabrielle Union revealed to JJ Redick how Miami Heat legend hilariously had her up on his wall

Gabrielle Union told JJ Redick how many people told her that Dwyane Wade had a poster of her up on his wall prior to them dating.

When it comes to the professional landscape, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have known each other for 15 years now. They first met, officially, during a Super Bowl party they were asked to host in 2007 amid rumors of them secretly dating behind the scenes.

This made headlines as Dwyane Wade was married to Siohvaughn Funches at the times and shared a child together as well. However, a couple months following the rumors surrounding the 2006 Finals MVP and Gab Union, the former and Funches filed for divorce.

Also read: “It’s a third 35/10 playoff game for Jimmy Butler, ties Dwyane Wade”: Heat All-Star makes a franchise record, only trails LeBron James on that list

This would soon delve into lawsuits being throw towards both Wade and Union from Siohvaugn’s side but the cases would eventually be dropped.

The build-up to D-Wade and Gabrielle Union linking up is quite interesting however as the latter talks about it with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter.

Gabrielle Union on Dwyane Wade having a poster of her on his wall.

Gabrielle Union was in several great movies in the late 90s and early 2000s, including the likes of ‘Bring it On’, ‘Bad Boys’, and ‘Bad Boys 2’. While her popularity was on the rise, so was Dwyane’s. Drafted 5th overall alongside LeBron James, Dwyane Wade burst onto the scene as a potential number one scoring option for the Miami Heat.

Also read: “Dwyane Wade didn’t do bad for an old geezer”: When Gabrielle Union hilariously called out the Heat legend for missing his free throws against Knicks

Merely two seasons later and the Heat won the NBA championship with ‘The Flash’ winning his first and only Finals MVP after demolishing the Dallas Mavericks from Games 3 to 6.

On an interview with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on their OM3 podcast, Union admitted that many people had told her about how Dwyane Wade had a poster of her on his wall during the early 2000s. [at the 18:20 mark]

They were both married at the time and so did not act upon their feelings but several people had informed Gabrielle Union that Dwyane’s celebrity crush was her.