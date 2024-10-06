Dwyane Wade Once Claimed He Wanted to Smoke Marijuana With Barack Obama

The NBA has evolved in many areas outside of skill. In 2023, the league removed cannabis from the banned substances list. Leading up to that point, many players were vocal regarding their experiences with marijuana. NBA superstar Dwyane Wade was one of the few players who advocated for the use of the substance — even going as far as listing former United States President Barack Obama as someone he would like to smoke with.

In an appearance on the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast, Wade revealed five people he would like to party with, dead or alive. The most intriguing person mentioned was Obama due to the activities Wade would love to participate in. He said,

“I want to vibe with [Barack Obama], especially drinking wine. [Smoking marijuana] we can do it.”

Wade implored his desire to have a meaningful conversation with the former president. However, the use of cannabis and wine would make the interaction for the Hall-of-Famer quite memorable.

Obama wasn’t the only political figure he listed in his top five people to party with. Along with the 44th President of the United States, Wade listed iconic activist Martin Luther King Jr. Additionally, he named Eddie Murphy, Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z.

Wade is the founder of a wine and cannabis company. He launched ‘Wade Cellars’ in 2014, and in 2023, the 13-time All-Star founded a limited-edition cannabis brand, ‘Hall of Flame’.

Marijuana across the NBA

Moreover, Wade isn’t the only player of high notoriety to advocate in favor of marijuana. There are a plethora of NBA players who are outspoken about the substance, even bigger than Wade.

Two-time champion Kevin Durant has been candid about his use of cannabis throughout his career. Following the NBA’s ruling to legalize the substance in the league, Durant provided candid insight about the relationship players have with cannabis.

“It’s the NBA, man. Everybody does it, to be honest. It’s like wine at this point,” Durant said.

Durant’s words spoke for many NBA players of the past and present. Hosts of the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, have used their platform to highlight the benefits marijuana provided them during their NBA career.

Additionally, in the same vein as Wade, former NBA stars Allen Iverson and All Harrington partnered to launch the cannabis line ‘VIOLA.’