Dwyane Wade Provides Nico Harrison Update With Aramis Event Months After Siding Up For Him

Dwayne Wade has been a busy man since hanging up his boots, and one of his most recent ventures is becoming the global ambassador of the Aramis perfume brand. At an event recently, he was spotted alongside Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison, who’s still public enemy number one in the Big D.

Advertisement

Why do Dallas fans hate Harrison? Well, unless you’ve been under a rock, he traded their superstar and potential franchise GOAT, Luka Doncic, over to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Harrison felt Doncic lacked in defense and claimed that a figure like Davis was needed for them to win the championship.

What was surprising about this was that just a year earlier, Doncic had led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, where they lost to a Boston Celtics superteam. Naturally, the Dallas faithful expected moves to improve the team with Doncic, not without him. Since then, Harrison has been crucified at every step. One of the few people who backed him was Wade.

“Shout out to Nico Harrison. What I dislike is people getting these positions of power, they don’t do nothing with them, I looked at Nico and I said, that’s being bold. If you in the position to be bold, to me, that’s Pat Riley-ish,” Wade said in the aftermath of the Doncic-Davis trade. Most Dallas fans would disagree, but Wade makes a fair point.

Harrison and Wade also appear to have become good friends. At the Aramis event, the two were spotted chatting and laughing together, a picture of which Wade posted on Instagram. Perhaps the Miami Heat legend standing up for him kick-started this friendship, or perhaps it simply helped it grow.

Wade on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/PsOu3Nbhqh — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) August 23, 2025

Was that also the reason why Wade invited Harrison to the Aramis event? Maybe. Or it could be that the Mavs GM has connections to others in the company who arranged a spot for him.

Wade’s history with Aramis

Introduced by Estée Lauder in the 1960s, Aramis has grown to become one of the finest luxury perfume brands. Wade officially joined hands with the brand in May earlier this year and has since put up several promotional social media posts to showcase his support for the perfume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade)

Wade is the face of Aramis’ Intuition in particular, which is a line of perfume launched for men. Justin Boxford, the Global Brand President, felt that Wade’s ‘modern masculinity’ was the reason they brought him on board. After all, he is what you could call an all-rounder in life, having left a successful career in basketball behind to achieve even more success in the world of business.

“Aramis is a brand that aligns with my values, and Intuition reflects modern masculinity and confidence. Fragrance is all about how you present yourself to the world,” Wade said after singing the deal.

For Aramis, it’s a huge deal to have one of the most famous sporting personalities in the world in their corner. A Harrison and Wade collab someday? Don’t think it’d sell well in Dallas!