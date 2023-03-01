When Will Stephen Curry Return? Encouraging Injury Update for the Warriors’ MVP

Feb 20, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry watches warmups before the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the UCLA Bruins at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trailblazers for their third matchup of the season tonight. This will be the third time this season that these two teams meet, and Stephen Curry will miss the third meeting as well. The Warriors won the first contest at home, and then Portland exacted their revenge at home.

Steph suffered a leg injury when the Warriors took on the Dallas Mavericks earlier in February. He has missed three weeks of action, including the All-Star Weekend, due to the injury. With the last 21 games left on the schedule, the fans are wondering just one thing.

When is Stephen Curry returning from injury? What is his status?

Stephen Curry gets an encouraging update ahead of game against Blazers

Stephen Curry will miss his 9th straight game due to a leg injury tonight. The fans and the team alike cannot wait for the 2022 Finals MVP to make his way back on the court. As of late, we’ve been seeing him put in the work in practice and stick around for shooting drills after practice.

Steph Curry sighting on the court after practice 👀 pic.twitter.com/QmXfcPGeZk — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 27, 2023

However, just before the Warriors’ game against the Trailblazers, we were provided with an encouraging update on the Warriors’ superstar. Steve Kerr shared how Steph has ramped up his work in recent days.

Steph Curry has upped his workload in recent days, according to Kerr. Official update expected at some point this week. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) March 1, 2023

While that was an encouraging sign, Steph further shared how he’d scrimmaged with the Santa Cruz Warriors this morning.

Steph Curry said he scrimmaged with the G League team this morning, another promising step forward. https://t.co/4KWyosBhi9 — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) March 1, 2023

This means that Stephen Curry is not too far from returning to court.

Can Stephen Curry guarantee the Dubs a Top-6 seed?

Seeing how Klay Thompson and the rest of the team have been playing, getting Stephen Curry back will help the team step things up to the next level. There is a reason Steph is considered a superstar, and his impact on the court is unmatched.

Currently, the Warriors sit on the 7th seed in the West, just half a game behind the 6th-seeded Mavericks, and a game behind the 5th-seeded Clippers. If Steph returns soon, he can help the Dubs make a final push to wrap the season, and in turn, end up with a Top-6 seed.

