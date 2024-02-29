“Just Want To Make It Through 35”: Kevin Durant Reflects On LeBron James’ Longevity And His Eventual Retirement

Credits: Feb 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (23) reacts with Team Lebron forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warrior (35) during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After the Phoenix Suns’ practice on Wednesday, Kevin Durant was asked several questions about LeBron James’ longevity and even his own retirement. Apart from disclosing how he cherishes every matchup against the game’s greatest players, Durant also revealed the age at which he believes LBJ can continue playing. Later, KD also hilariously stated that his playing for another 10 years would be “crazy”.

Advertisement

As Bron is in the twilight of his career, KD thinks that every occasion that they go up against each other should not be taken for granted. Valuing these matchups would not just make the “on-court experience” better, but would also result in fans enjoying the clash.

“It’s always incredible playing against some of the best ever. Like he said, we don’t really have much time left so just trying to value every one of those moments… Just makes the viewing experience better, makes the on-court experience better,” KD said.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has defied Father Time and shocked several analysts and enthusiasts by performing at an All-NBA level even at the age of 39. Numerous pundits and fans can’t stop speculating about the time the King has left on-court. According to Kevin Durant, his long-time rival could possibly call it quits by the age of 43 or 44. Not because Bron wouldn’t be able to keep up physically, but because of his interest in his various off-court ventures.

“I think physically, he can still go to probably 43-44. But he got so much going on off the court… Maybe he wants a new challenge in his life after playing and doing this for 25 years,” Durant revealed.

When talking about his inevitable retirement, the Durantula initially joked about the fact that he’d first want to get past 35. After expressing his love for being an NBA player, KD stated that playing till 45 would be “crazy”.

“I just want to make it through 35. I mean, I love to play, I love the routine, I love being an NBA player… Ten years, another 10 years would be crazy,” the 2014 MVP said.

Advertisement

The eventual retirement of LeBron James was the hottest question of the All-Star Weekend. While talking to the reporters, the 6ft 9” forward stated he had contemplated retiring but hadn’t decided when he would do so.

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left… I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming. It’s coming, for sure,” James said.

While retirement will surely be on his mind, the four-time MVP’s main focus during the season would be to lead the Lakers to win more basketball games and ultimately enter the postseason.

Kevin Durant has been in the league for 17 years

While fans and analysts marvel at the fact that LeBron James is still in the prime of his prowess even nearing the age of 40, they often forget that Kevin Durant is also among the older players in the league.

The Slim Reaper entered the league in 2007 and has been one of the best players for the last 17 years. Aged 35, KD hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down yet. In fact, his production in the last four years – 28.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists – has been better than his final four years in his 20s – 26.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. Further, this season, the scoring forward is set to play the most numbers games in a single campaign since 2018-2019.

Last year, the two-time champ even stated that he’d want to play professional basketball until he physically couldn’t.

“I want to play until I can’t no more, man,” Durant told The Ringer’s Logan Murdock.

Kevin Durant already has one of the most stacked resumes in modern NBA – 14 All-Star nods & 10 All-NBA selections, an MVP, four scoring titles, two titles, and two Finals MVPs. With a few more years of his prime remaining, Durant can easily add a few more hardware to his trophy cabinet.