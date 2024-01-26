“Don’t Walk Over Me N***a”: Kevin Durant’s Livid Reaction To Grant Williams Has Its Audio Leaked

Credits: Jan 24, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Grant Williams (3) reacts after being shoved by Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) in front of Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns matchup has become the most exciting intra-conference NBA rivalry of recent times. Their latest regular season clash was no exception when the Arizona representatives paid a visit to Texas. During the game, the visitors’ Kevin Durant showcased a livid reaction to Grant Williams as the audio of their exchange got leaked.

With less than four minutes played, Durant attempted to penetrate into the paint as Jusuf Nurkic set a screen to assist his teammate. Williams held him back in that possession before the latter turned around to express his frustration to the referee. The Mavs forward immediately pushed the 2x champion into the ground before walking near him to assert dominance. Nurkic soon came to KD’s aid as he shoved the 25-year-old away resulting in an on-court brawl between two rosters.

The following events sparked reactions from the involved parties as a clip capturing the exchanges surfaced in X (formerly Twitter). Soon after the fight broke out, Durant declared, “Don’t walk over me, n***a,” while pointing a finger toward the power forward. “Stop f***ing flopping,” Willaims responded before Nurkic called his opponent, “F***ing pu*sy”.

Despite eventually de-escalating, the situation remained far from resolved as the Suns’ center took a stance in the third quarter. Early into the second half, the 29-year-old yet again pushed Williams to the ground before declaring, “Too f***ing small”. “Watch out, n***a,” the Mavs player responded soon after getting up, eventually resulting in his second technical foul and ejection.

After the match, Bradley Beal reflected on the entire scenario in the post-match conference. “I’m new to the whole Dallas rivalry thing. This is a playoff-type atmosphere, playoff-type teams just competing at a high level. This is gonna be chippy, there’s gonna be some trash-talking. That’s part of the game,” he mentioned.

The seeming rivalry between the two teams has made the players emotionally involved in the matchup. This has certainly contributed majorly to the reaction of all the NBA stars involved in that instance. So, the brawl had resulted from that anticipating paving the way for a heated on-court interaction. Eventually, the Suns managed the situation smartly as they weakened the Mavs before securing a 132-109 victory.

Not only Kevin Durant and Grant Williams, but the crowd too remained emotionally involved

The spectators of the American Airlines Center played a major role in making the game an unforgettable one. In one possession, a Suns supporter heckled the Mavs talisman Luka Doncic, catching his attention in the middle of the game. Sitting just two rows behind the midcourt press row, the fan reportedly stated, “Luka, you’re tired! Get your a** on the treadmill!”.

Doncic immediately directed the security’s attention to the scene as the rival supporter received an ejection. It rejoiced the home crowd as the staff members entrusted the fan to leave the arena.

This further showcased the emotional involvement of the spectators in this particular matchup. Their endeavours add a layer to the anticipation surrounding the games as those often produce memorable instances. In fact, recent moments have already increased the excitement over their upcoming encounter next month.