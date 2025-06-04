Dwyane Wade Responds to Anthony Edwards’ Offseason Promise, Reveals Offensive Improvements Timberwolves Star Needs to Make

Following the Timberwolves’ exit in the Western Conference Finals at the hands of the OKC, Anthony Edwards made a bold statement. “Nobody’s going to work harder than me this summer,” Edwards declared. The 23-year-old showed flashes of superstardom all season long and didn’t shy away from the big moments in the playoffs.

And despite falling short, he took the loss on the chin with poise, saying, “I don’t know why people would think it would hurt, it’s exciting for me. I’m 23. I get to do it a whole bunch of times… We’ll try again next year.”

But while Edwards’ mindset has drawn praise from fans and players alike, one of the all-time greats, Dwyane Wade, has some specific advice for him. On an episode of Time Out, Wade talked about Edwards’ offseason goals. The Heat legend knows that Ant is hungry, and he has a lot of time to prove it. However, he still wants to know what the Wolves star is working on.

Wade pointed out that being athletic and confident is a great foundation, but in the playoffs, that alone won’t be enough. He said, “Ant is going to have to go in the lab this summer, and it’s not just high pick and roll work. Ant’s gonna have to learn how to score all over the floor.”

Wade listed a number of areas where Edwards can elevate his game. One of them was post-work, something Wade himself leaned on throughout his career. He also highlighted catch-and-shoot situations, screening, and an overall improvement in scoring versatility. Wade emphasized that it’s time for Edwards to refine his craft, not just rely on natural talent.

Ant is 23 and has all the energy in the world. However, Wade is concerned that if the shooting guard is not managed well, he could land in serious trouble. He said, “Leaving that young man out there at half court to come off those pick and rolls, taking those long a** strides, you’re gonna wear him down.” Wade stated that it’s the coach’s job to make sure things don’t get out of control.

DWade is one of the few individuals who understands the importance of making adjustments to one’s game. Back in his days, he also had to do it. He couldn’t rely on his natural talent and athleticism during long seasons and high-pressure games.

Wade is also probably best suited to give advice to Ant, given how eerily similar their playstyles are. Before his knee injuries, Wade was a high-flying shooting guard, a lot like Ant. The only thing the Wolves guard has over him is a better three-point shot.

The Wolves have been to the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back years. It’s a rare feat and is worth celebrating. However, if they wish to get over the hump and have a real shot at the NBA title, they need to make some adjustments, especially with Ant’s game. The NBA legend stated that he’s going to keep a close eye on what Anthony Edwards is going to work on during the offseason.