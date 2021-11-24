“Michael Jordan beats me to death at golf now”: Roy Williams hilariously reminisces over his decades long golfing rivalry with the UNC legend

Roy Williams, former UNC head coach, talks about how he used to be able to beat Michael Jordan at golf but can’t any longer.

Michael Jordan is known to have several hobbies outside of his love for the game of basketball. He’s indulged in everything from gambling on darn near every single team flight to and fro from games during his playing days to riding motorcycles, much to Charles Barkley’s chagrin.

One hobby of his that he has developed a significant amount of skill in is golf. After all, his handicap, according to sources, was 1.3 at one point. Compared to other celebrity golfers, this is quite the number as many struggle to bring it down from double digits to single.

Seems as though golf is the preferred relief valve for several figures in and around basketball as legendary UNC assistant and head coach for men’s basketball, Roy Williams, is also someone who is quite fond of the green. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, he talks about his time golfing with Michael Jordan.

Roy Williams on golfing with Michael Jordan.

Roy Williams has said on many occasions, including this very interview with Graham Ben singer, that Michael Jordan was the best 6’4 high schooler he has ever seen. Williams was a major part of recruiting the eventual 6x NBA champ to the University of North Carolina and over there, the two would form quite the bond with one another.

Bensinger, as he does with all of his interviews, kept the interview with Williams rolling at a great pace and one of the questions he asked him was about what it was like golfing with Jordan.

“I used to be able to beat him [Michael Jordan] but he beats me to death right now. When I left high school coaching my handicap was a 3 and for 45 years I’ve been able to keep it in single digits but this summer, at 71, it took me till August to get it to single digits.”

