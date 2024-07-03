Warriors Trade Rumors: Stephen Curry Can Find Klay Thompson’s Replacement in Sixers Guard, Per Reports

Earlier this week, Klay Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, marking the end of the guard’s incredible 13-year run with the Golden State Warriors, which yielded four championships. While fans mourn his exit, the front office is looking for a replacement and has reportedly zeroed in on Buddy Hield to take Thompson’s place in the starting lineup.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Warriors are discussing a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers to land the 31-year-old guard. He reported,

“The Golden State Warriors are in serious talks on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Buddy Hield. Warriors and 76ers have been in deep discussions, working to finalize the deal for one of the NBA’s best three-point shooters.”

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2024

Charania’s report suggests there’s a high possibility that Hield will ply his trade for the Warriors next season. The 76ers traded for the guard in February, hoping he’d help boost their bid to venture deep into the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, he did not have the impact they hoped for. Hield played 36 games for the franchise and averaged 11 points, three rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

The 76ers felt he was surplus to requirements and let him test free agency. He remains unsigned but the Warriors are willing to negotiate a sign-and-trade deal with Philadelphia to land the veteran.

Stylistically, Hield is an ideal replacement for Thompson. Like the four-time NBA champion, the former 76ers guard is one of the best three-point shooters in the league. He’s a career 40% shooter from beyond the arc, a stunning conversion rate that perfectly fits the Warriors’ ethos. They’re hoping to wrap this deal quickly but will be wary that it could fall through considering their failed attempt to land Paul George via a sign-and-trade offer.

The Warriors tried to land the veteran forward to soften the blow of Thompson’s exit. However, the Clippers felt their offer wasn’t up to the mark and opted to retain financial flexibility, allowing the forward to test free agency. Ironically, he signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the 76ers, ending Hield’s hopes of extending his stay in Philadelphia.

The Warriors did not let their failed pursuit of George deter their offseason plans. They moved on quickly and signed another former 76ers guard, De’Anthony Melton, to a one-year deal. Their second attempt at a sign-and-trade went swimmingly as they landed forward Kyle Anderson from the Minnesota Timberwolves for a future second-round pick swap and cash considerations.

In addition to Hield, the Warriors are reportedly interested in Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. The 27-year-old forward would be a stellar addition to the roster but will likely cost the team a fortune. For now, the Warriors are focused on landing Thompson’s replacement in the starting lineup and are seemingly close.