Dwyane Wade Shares Heartfelt Message as Fellow Marquette Star Gets Drafted

The 2025 Draft has concluded, and 59 young hoopers heard their names called on what was the biggest night of their lives. Kam Jones was among them. The four-year Marquette standout was selected No. 38 by the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to the Indiana Pacers.

Jones is now Marquette’s 60th draftee, with the first being Gene Berce back in 1948. The program has produced some notable alumni over the years, including Doc Rivers, Jimmy Butler, and arguably the most famous of them all, Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

Wade, a three-time NBA Champion, returned to Milwaukee on draft night to support his fellow Marquette product. He played two seasons there before being selected No. 5 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft. And he couldn’t help but feel proud of the latest Marquette star headed to the NBA.

Right after the pick, Marquette’s social media crew posted Wade’s jubilant video message for Kam on Instagram. “I’m on campus right now. I’m with the team. We’re all thinking about you. We all cheered for you. We’re all rooting for you. Congratulations on getting drafted tonight,” he said.

Wade spent 16 years in the NBA and went on to have one of the most stellar careers in league history, earning 13 All-Star selections and a Finals MVP. So when he speaks, Jones should listen, especially when he says the real work begins now. “Your dreams are starting to become true. There’s more work to do, but congratulations on where you’re at. It’s a start,” Wade added.

Jones turned heads in his senior year, impressing NBA scouts by averaging 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Interestingly, he was only invited to work out for the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors ahead of Draft night. In the lead-up, most mock drafts projected him to go between picks No. 45 and 50.

Jones, however, climbed to No. 38 and became Marquette’s latest top-40 NBA pick. Now, his focus will shift to making a name for himself in Indiana while also adjusting to life in one of the biggest sports leagues in the world. Wade has some advice for him on that front as well.

Wade’s ‘financial’ advice to the NBA’s newest stars

Wade continues to inspire the next generation of NBA hopefuls, not just at Marquette but across the entire league. In recent years, he has been just as vocal about mental health and long-term career planning as he has about financial responsibility. At the recent Fanatics Fest, he shared advice that young players like Jones would do well to take to heart.

“If you’re on your way to the NBA, the finances are gonna be really important,” the Heat legend said bluntly. “Make sure you put people around you that are educated, not people that you think just have your best interests at hand. If they don’t understand finances, then they are not going to be able to help you.”

He kept it rolling. “So make sure you go out and find the right people that’s gonna be able to help you make sure that the money you make right away is going to last you for the rest of your life.”

Wade made around $200 million during his time in the NBA and has continued to build his wealth post-retirement through a diverse range of business ventures. So if there’s anyone rookies like Jones who should turn to for advice among the veterans, it’s D-Wade.