Dwyane Wade Shows Off Luxury Sunglasses He Designed, Corrects Jimmy Fallon’s Pronunciation of Versace

Can you pronounce Versace? The Italian fashion company’s name rings loudly in celebrity circles. But Jimmy Fallon found out that he had been pronouncing the name erroneously. It was Dwyane Wade who provided Fallon with the current way of saying Versace. During his latest appearance on Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’, while showing off his self-designed Versace sunglasses, Wade revealed how he learned the correct pronunciation of the Italian name.

This conversation took place when Fallon asked Wade about his collaboration for sunglasses designed by Versace. In the build-up to the Versace promotional, Fallon brought up, “You’re[Wade] doing a new set of eyewear with Ver-sa-chee” but incorrectly pronounced the Italian name. “Yes, Versace,” replied Wade with the correct pronunciation.

When Fallon asked Wade how he “found out” about the correct pronunciation, Wade explained how his stylist corrected him during an ad shoot,

“Well, I was on the set of my first Versace campaign and it was time for me to get my moment. The camera was gonna zoom in and they were like, “All right say the line”. And I’m like,”I got it”. “Ver-sa-chee”, and they started whispering behind their cameras. And they had my stylist come up to me and he was like, ”It’s Versace” And I was like “you knew that?”” narrated Wade.

To begin the promotional, Wade gave the first pair of his newly designed Versace sunglasses to Fallon. He told an overwhelmed Fallon that he named the sunglasses ‘The Easy-Es’’. This grand tribute to NWA rapper Eazy E received a tremendous reception. Even the 2005-06 NBA Finals MVP and Jimmy tried making their commercial for the brand.

Donning the half-black-and-white sungless, Wade and Fallon hummed the beginning of Eazy E’s iconic rap track “Crusin Down The Street in My 64” and flashed the Versace shades.

Meanwhile, under The Tonight Show’s official Instagram handle, Donatella Versace lauded Wade for the correct pronunciation. The sister of Versace’s founder Gianni Versace wrote, “You know it looking AMAZING!!” The pop culture icon wants Americans to pronounce her last name correctly.

Donatella Versace wants people to put some respect on her name

In a 2018 Vanity Fair segment called ‘73 Questions with Donatella Versace’, Donatella was asked what Italian word would she like American to pronounce correctly. “Ver-sa-chee. It’s Versace,” replied the board member of Versace. For Donatella, this is a personal issue because her surname is similar to the brand’s name. Therefore, the word carries both an intimate and business value.

Adding to that, the VP of Versace said that the most unique thing about the company is Donatella herself. This shows her confidence in her vision and creativity, as the leader of a leading fashion brand.

Having worked at the company for more than four decades, the Italian fashion designer has made an immense contribution to the ascension of the brand. Her contribution to the USA’s mainstream fashion scene has earned her a big reputation that magnetizes the biggest names. Thanks to her effort, the Versace name continues to capture the popular imagination.