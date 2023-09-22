“Don’t Worry About the Budget!”: ‘Unpaid Intern’ Dwyane Wade Finds New Role, Helps Out $400,000,000 Worth Donatella Versace’s Office in Italy

Dwyane Wade‘s transition from the basketball court to the next chapter of his life has been nothing short of impressive. The retired Miami Heat star has seemingly embraced a new role as an ‘unpaid intern.’ Through a series of Instagram stories, Wade offered his followers a glimpse into his latest venture – a visit to the renowned office of Donatella Versace in Italy. The head office for the brand is situated in the iconic city of Milan.

Donatella Versace is a formidable force in the fashion industry. She commands a staggering net worth of $400,000,000. A majority of her income has come through selling shares of her company, with the BlackRock investment being a large contributor. Her brand stands as a symbol of opulence and sophistication, drawing not only the gaze of the ultra-rich but also captivating superstar athletes.

Dwyane Wade makes an appearance at Donatella Versace’s office in Milan

Dwyane Wade’s Instagram stories provided an in-depth look into his time at the Versace office in Milan, Italy. It showcased him immersed in the intricate world of fashion. In one caption, Wade playfully labeled himself an “unpaid intern.”

In another hilarious moment, when queried about the budget, his response was nothing short of comical:

“Don’t worry about the budget!” Dwyane Wade quipped.

Going further into his Instagram stories, there were snapshots of Wade wearing several Versace creations.

Wade was spotted at a Versace x Dua Lipa fashion show in Cannes

Dwyane Wade and his affinity for the Versace brand is widely known. This recent venture is simply a continuation of his longstanding admiration for the luxury brand. In a high-profile display, Wade, alongside 7-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, graced the Dua Lipa x Versace fashion show in Cannes in May 2023.

This appearance further solidified his status as a dedicated fan of the Versace brand. It also shows the brand’s continued ability to attract highly successful superstars across sports and industries.