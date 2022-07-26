Dwyane Wade was sued for $2 million by ex-wife Siohvaugn Funches weeks after the Miami Heat won the championship

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife sues over endorsement deals after the high school sweethearts went through a bitter and gruesome divorce settlement.

Another chapter in NBA star Dwyane Wade’s legal battle with his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade has ended with the dismissal of a lawsuit.

Dwyane and Siohvaughn met in high school and fell in love. They met in their hometown of Illinois while attending High School. He moved in with Siohvaughn and her family to get away from home. Both Siohvaughn and Dwyane admitted that the pressures of fame had a negative impact on their marriage.

Dwyane, according to Siohvaughn, was a serial cheater who became verbally and physically abusive. Wade filed for divorce in 2007, resulting in a public and contentious battle.

In addition to the allegations of abuse and cheating, Siohvaughn claimed that Dwyane abandoned her and their family. Sivoughn, according to Dwyane, was out for money and mentally unstable.

Wade was eventually granted full custody of their two sons, Zaire and Zion Wade, following a bitter divorce battle between the former high school sweethearts in March 2011. Funches-Wade was arrested last year during the NBA Finals for failing to return the two boys to their father promptly. Her visitation rights were temporarily revoked.

Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife sues him over endorsement deals

Siohvaughn Funches-Wade has voluntarily dropped a lawsuit filed against her ex-husband, Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade. There was no word on why it was dropped just two days after the lawsuit was filed.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times (), Siohvaughn Funches-Wade filed a lawsuit alleging that Wade is violating the terms of a 2008 agreement. The agreement required his endorsement deals to be fully deposited into a joint account that they both control.

The lawsuit seeks $2 million in damages from Wade according to the paper. Wade’s attorney, James Pritikin, stated that the lawsuit was without merit and that he expected it to be dismissed. He also stated that the lawsuit “mischaracterizes” the terms of the joint account agreement, but declined to elaborate.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after Wade’s Miami Heat won the NBA championship series against the San Antonio Spurs. Championship wins lead to more endorsement opportunities for professional athletes.

It also follows Wade, a Chicago-area native, and his ex-wife through a tumultuous divorce and custody battle that lasted about five years in Chicago courtrooms.

